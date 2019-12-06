Cougars girls hoops drops NIC tilt
New Prairie’s girls basketball team lost 67-53 to Elkhart Central at home Thursday. Libby Lapczynski notched 15 points for the Cougars (1-8, 1-4 Northern Indiana Conference), and Jordan Winters netted 14. Maddie McSurley chipped in 11 points, while Eva Dodds added nine points. New Prairie jumped ahead 16-11 after the opening period, but got outscored 56-37 the rest of the way.
NP girls swimmers splash Marian
Landi Newcomb (100 butterfly, 200 individual medley) and Laynie Baltes (50 and 100 freestyle) were double winners as New Prairie rolled past Mishawaka Marian 139-43 in girls swimming Thursday. Baltes and Newcomb also swam on the first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Madison Waltz took the 100 backstroke and contributed to all three relay victories. Other winners were Savanah Kedlsen (diving), Erin Johnson (200 free) and Elizabeth Walker (500 free). Johnson and Meggan Goldenstern also did legs on two relays. The Cougars had 10 season-best times in addition to Isabel Hojnacki's diving personal best.
Cougars boys swimmers rout Knights
Dalton Thomas (50 and 100 free) and Mason Young (200 IM, 100 fly) claimed a pair of individual firsts as New Prairie washed away Mishawaka Marian 133-42 in boys swimming Thursday. The Cougars swept the relays with Thomas, Neiman Graham, Gabe Groves and Young all loggings swims in two of the three races. Other individual firsts went to diver Nolan Szymanski, Jacob Wood (500 free), Wrigley Hemphill (100 back) and Graham (100 breast). NP had 22 season bests.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, the News Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save up to $30 through Dec. 24. Enter code HOLIDAY30 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
