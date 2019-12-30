Slicers boys hoops splits pair in classic
La Porte’s boys basketball team went 1-1 in the Logansport Classic Saturday. The Slicers fell 69-51 to South Bend St. Joseph in the first round, but rebounded by beating the host Berries 66-51 in the nightcap. La Porte (5-4) trailed 34-15 at the break to the Indians, however, outscored Logansport 34-19 in the second half to pull away.
Slicers pair place in Al Smith Invite
La Porte’s wrestling team grappled in the 41st annual, 32-team Al Smith Invitational Friday and Saturday. Two Slicers placed in the top 8 in their respective weight classes, Tyson Nisley earned fourth and Matt Neff finished seventh.
SC's Carr makes all-tourney team
Brendan Carr amassed 47 points and 24 rebounds in two games Saturday to earn a spot on the Kankakee Valley boys basketball all-tournament team. SC (4-4) downed Illiana Christian 66-59 after falling 76-64 to the host Kougars. Carr had 19 points and 15 rebounds versus the Vikings and went 28 and nine against KV. Trent Smoker had 10 points in the opener, while Zack Christy scored nine. Gavin Scott chipped in seven points, five boards and four assists.
Cougars grapplers claim second in tourney
New Prairie's wrestling team placed second at the Lafayette Jefferson Holiday Super Duals Tournament Saturday. The Cougars improved to 25-3 on the season. Wrestler of the weekend was New Prairie's Dusty Young.
NP girls swimmers rout Lions
New Prairie’s girls swim team thumped visiting Bremen 130-47 Saturday. The Cougars’ 200-yard medley relay of Julia Guy, Beth Armstrong, Elizabeth Walker, and Kylie Kepplin claimed first, and Landi Newcomb won both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Laynie Baltes earned first in the 50 freestyle and 100 free, and Savanah Keldsen won diving. The 200 free relay of Madison Waltz, Harmony Gadacz, Erin Johnson, and Kepplin took first, and Waltz posted first in the 100 backstroke. The 400 free relay of Baltes, Johnson, Makenzie Scarborough and Newcomb captured first.
Cougars boys swimmers roll
New Prairie’s boys swim team cruised 123-62 over Bremen at home Saturday. The Cougars' 200-yard medley relay of Wrigley Hemphill, Dalton Thomas, Gabe Groves, and Mason Young tallied first, and Young won both the 200 freestyle and 100 free. Neiman Graham notched first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Thomas won the 50 free. Nolan Szymanski took first in diving, and Hemphill finished first in the 100 backstroke. The 400 free relay of Thomas, James Hall, Groves, and Young earned first.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
