LP boys hoops falls big, beats Knox
La Porte’s boys basketball team got outscored 19-6 in the second quarter and lost 68-47 at South Bend Adams Friday. Grant Ott-Large recorded 15 points for the Slicers (3-3), and Grant Gresham had 10 points. La Porte trailed 37-20 at the break. LP rebounded by blasting Knox 74-44 Saturday night. Grant Ott-Large led the Slicers (4-3) with 19 points. Gresham added 12, while Zach Bragg, Garrott Ott-Large, and Ethan Osowski chipped in 10, nine, and nine, respectively. La Porte next plays South Bend St. Joseph in the Logansport Classic at roughly 9:45 a.m. CST Saturday. The Slicers then play later that day at 2:45 p.m. CST against the host Berries.
Blue Blazers sweep Slicers in pool
La Porte fell 127-49 to visiting Elkhart Central in boys swimming Saturday. Freshmen Grant Olson, Gage Lane, Ben Kish and Maxwell Unger all had personal bests with Unger dropping 42 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle. Joe Bartoszewicz, swimming the 100 backstroke for the first time, finished second (1:10.89). Jaden Millard improved by 15 seconds in the 100 breaststroke. The Slicers girls fell 97-89. No individual results were provided.
SC girls hoops drops thriller to O-D
South Central’s girls basketball team trailed 56-43 after the third quarter and rallied with 32 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn't quite enough in a 76-75 loss at Oregon-Davis Friday. Delanie Gale poured in 35 points, including six 3-pointers for the Satellites (8-4), and Faith Biggs netted 13, including three treys. Abbie Tomblin added 12 points, and Amber Wolf followed with 11. Mercedes Rhodes earned 31 points for O-D (9-2), including four 3-pointers, while Katie Sauer scored 19. Jayden Worthington added 16. The two teams combined for 17 treys and S.C. hit nine.
WT boys hoops bests Westville
Deemeco McCoy scored 20 points and Daijon Reddix notched 17 but the pair got little help in Westville's 54-43 boys basketball loss at Washington Township Saturday. Tyler Hachey (17) and Austin Darnell (14) topped the Senators. McCoy nabbed six rebounds, while Jace Woods picked up four assists and four steals.
Westville girls hoops whacks Senators
Nicole Albers' 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals led Westville to a 61-36 Porter County Conference girls basketball victory over Washington Township Friday. Sarah and Grace Weston each reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, with Grace delivering seven assists.
Blazers boys hoops fades late
Marquette's boys basketball team took a 52-50 edge into the fourth quarter, but managed just nine points the rest of the way in falling 68-61 at South Bend Career Academy Saturday night. The Blazers outscored Career Academy 42-26 in the first and third quarters, but the Trailblazers returned the favor to the tune of a 42-19 margin in the even-numbered periods to win. Marquette drained eight 3-pointers, three each by Brit Harris and Gary Lewis, who led the Blazers in scoring with 15 points, while fellow freshman Jason Kobe contributed 14. Harris followed with 13, and Jake Tarnow tallied 12.
Cougars girls hoops routs Clay
New Prairie’s girls basketball team blasted South Bend Clay 70-54 at home Friday. Jordan Winters guided the Cougars (3-9, 3-4 Northern Indiana Conference) with 21 points, and Maddie McSurley and Eva Dodds each posted 15 and Allison Pavlick netted 13. NP, who had only three turnovers, erupted for 29 second-quarter points.
Tigers girls hoops gets topped by O-D
LaCrosse’s girls basketball team fell 51-46 to visiting Oregon-Davis Saturday night. Jersie Bartels guided the Tigers (5-9) with 16 points, and Morgan Wozniak netted 14. Mercedes Rhodes posted 21 points for the Bobcats (10-2), and Jayden Worthington followed with 12. Katie Sauer added 10. LaCrosse trailed 19-16 at half and got outscored 21-17 in the third period.
NP's Szymanski 4th, NP girls divers 4th
New Prairie diver Nolan Szymanski finished fourth out of 11 divers with a score 369.65 points in Saturday's South Bend Washington Winter Invite. Maconaquah's Vinny Rooker won the title (525.95). On the girls side, NP tallied fourth as a team (641.85), as Savanah Keldsen placed eighth (336.45) and Isabel Hojnacki ninth (305.40).
Wolves dive well in Warsaw Invite
Sarah Weber and Josiah Miller each placed third for Michigan City in Saturday's Warsaw Diving Invite. Miller carded a 342.9 total, while Weber posted a 332.15. The Wolves' Peter Gondeck (332.7) finished fourth.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
Hoosier Basketball magazine on sale
The 50th annual edition of Hoosier Basketball Magazine is now on sale. It can be ordered by calling 317-925-8200 or by visiting hoosierbasketballmagazine.com. To inquire about getting a copy of the traditional cover at a local outlet, e-mail hoosierbbllmag@att.net or call (317) 925-8200.
