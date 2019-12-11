Slicers girls swimmers drub Portage
La Porte’s girls swim team rolled 118-62 over visiting Portage Tuesday. The Slicers’ Abie Wiencek captured first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free, and Becca Shaffer won the 200 individual medley as well as the 500 free. Alicia Wireman placed first in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Mackenzie Olson claimed first in diving. LP's 200 medley relay team of Caiya Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer, and Wireman earned first, and its 200 free relay quartet of Callie Hekter, Ava Allen, Kira Fischer, and Shaffer took first. Its 400 free relay team of Wiencek, Wireman, Audrey Jeffers, and Cooper finished first, and Cooper took second in the 200 IM. Sarita Pillai was second in the 100 back.
LP boys swimmers cruise over DAC foe
An undermanned La Porte’s boys swim team routed even more short-handed Portage 98-22 at home Tuesday. Due to illness and other obstacles, the Slicers competed with only seven swimmers, yet won every event except the 500-yard freestyle. La Porte’s Lucas Banic claimed both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Joseph Bartoszewicz won both the 50 and 100 freestyle. Grant Olson tallied first in the 200 free, and Gage Lane won the 100 backstroke. Jaden Millard won the 100 breaststroke, and LP's 200 medley relay team of Lane, Olson, Banic, and Bartoszewicz finished first. The same quartet also took first in the 200 free relay. The 400 free relay team of Lane, Maxwell Unger, Daniel Quintero and Millard posted first. Toy Hayes notched first in diving (195.30). Unger, who had never swam competitively before this season, took second in the 500 free (8:00.88).
Cougars boys hoops drops NIC opener
New Prairie’s boys basketball team fell 65-47 at Mishawaka Marian in both teams' Northern Indiana Conference opener Tuesday. Rylan McBride led the Cougars (2-2, 0-1 NIC) with 14 points. New Prairie trailed 33-18 at the break, but won the third quarter, 16-9, to cut it to eight points, before the Knights pulled away in the fourth.
NP grapplers improve to 6-1
New Prairie's wrestling team upped its record to 6-1 with a 66-14 victory over visiting Culver Academies Tuesday. Wrestler of the day was the Cougars' Daniel Lukowski. New Prairie travels to South Bend Washington at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Dara Capaldi's triple-double leads Lakers to rout
La Lumiere’s girls basketball team thumped Trinity School at Greenlawn 53-26 Tuesday on the road. Lakers' sophomore Dara Capaldi recorded the first triple-double of her Lakers' career with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. Her achievement helped La Lumiere to its seventh straight win. Lydia Capaldi had 14 points and eight boards. The Lakers were ahead 21-4 after the first quarter.
Slicers girls, boys swim time change
La Porte's girls and boys home swim meet versus Mishawaka Marian and Jimtown on Saturday will start at 8 a.m., instead of the previously scheduled 10 a.m.
Blazers girls hoops time change
Due to Victory Christian Academy not having a girls JV basketball team, Marquette Catholic's girls varsity basketball home game on Tuesday will be varsity only and tip off at 6 p.m., not the originally scheduled 7 p.m.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
Valley Hills Golf Course gift certificates
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie has gift certificates available for the holidays. Valley Hills is always open, weather permitting. For more information, call 219-778-2823.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.