The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Hoosier Basketball magazine on sale
The 50th annual edition of Hoosier Basketball Magazine is now on sale. It can be ordered by calling 317-925-8200 or by visiting hoosierbasketballmagazine.com. To inquire about getting a copy of the traditional cover at a local outlet, e-mail hoosierbbllmag@att.net or call (317) 925-8200.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Jan. 8. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes (219) 736-5269.
ESPN college footballreporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34.
The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday after a brief illness.
Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games.
A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and a 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff previously covered recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun.
In a Dec. 2 Instagram post, Aschoff indicated that he had contracted pneumonia. He wrote: “Covering #TheGame was a lot of fun. Getting pneumonia ... not so much. But, hey, I’m a hockey player.”
Clay Helton, head coach at the University of Southern California, opened his news conference on Tuesday with condolences for Aschoff’s family, ESPN reported.
“Very, very sad,” Helton said. “Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best for his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me. Ed, you’ll be missed.”
Aschoff covered some polarizing aspects of college football during his career. He and fellow ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg won first place in 2016 for enterprise writing in the Football Writers Association of America’s contest for their look at the role of race in college football.
El-Amin scores 18 to lead Ball State over Portland 61-46
HONOLULU (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Luke Bumbalough added 14 points as Ball State topped Portland 61-46 on Wednesday for seventh place in the Diamond Head Classic.
El-Amin and Bumbalough each made four 3-pointers as Ball State (7-6) was 10 of 37 from distance. The duo combined to make five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half for the first double-digit lead of the game at 38-27. The lead got as high as 18 from there and as low as eight.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half, heading to the locker room tied at 19. The Pilots’ 19 first-half points marked a season low for the team.
Tahirou Diabate had 12 points for the Pilots (8-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games.
Ball State plays Toledo at home on Jan. 3. Portland hosts top-ranked Gonzaga on Jan. 2.
Celtics rookie conducts Boston orchestra’s concert
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall made his debut as a guest conductor during the renowned Boston Pops orchestra’s holiday concert.
The 7-foot-6 center took the stage to lead the orchestra in a rendition of the song “Sleigh Ride” at Boston’s Symphony Hall Monday night. Fall was wearing a custom-made, size-48 double extra-long tuxedo.
Fall used a baton that was given to him by longtime conductor Keith Lockhart, The Boston Globe reported. Lockhart wrote “Congratulations to Tacko!” on the baton in green marker. Lockhart called Fall “the tallest person to ever conduct the Boston Pops” before inviting him to come up on stage.
