Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, the News Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
