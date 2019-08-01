La Porte High School girls, boys soccer tryouts
The first day for La Porte High School girls soccer tryouts is at 5 a.m. Monday at the practice fields at Kesling Park. Contact Coach Rozparzynska for further details, 219-851-2506.
The first day for La Porte High School boys soccer tryouts is at 6 a.m. Monday at the practice fields at Kesling Park. Contact Coach McCoy for further details, 219-363-1447.
For the La Porte Soccer Club, registration is open for travel teams and academy. Info online at LaPorteSoccer.org, or call Coach McCoy at 219-363-1447, or email Patrick.McCoy.LPHS@gmail.com.
Slicers volleyball adds pair of matches
La Porte's varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a home match versus Leo at noon on Aug. 17. They will also travel to Munster for varsity, JV and freshman matches at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
La Porte Wreckers 9U-14U travel baseball tryouts
The La Porte Wreckers, a part-time travel program for participants in the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Boys Baseball program, will hold tryouts in August. Ages 9-11 will try out from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Kesling Park, and ages 12-14 will try out from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Jeff DeCamp Field (ages as of April 30, 2020).
The program offers part-time travel teams for 9U-14U divisions. (Age groups are offered depending upon the number of players interested and may be combined). Teams work out in the fall through early October, and then, begin winter workouts in January. Teams participate in tournaments from April through July. Teams will be selected by the Wreckers coaching staff, with oversight from league administrators and coaches. There is no fee to try out, however, if selected, players must pay a fee, possibly participate in fundraising, and commit to the full schedule and participation in the Boys Baseball spring/summer program.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, they’re able to offer financial assistance for families of potential participants. Scholarship forms are available at the Park Office. For more information, contact the Park Office at 219-326-9600.
News-Dispatch, Herald-Argus seeking sports correspondents
The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus are looking for help with sports coverage in the 2019-20 school year. Responsibilities would include reporting on a variety of sports, primarily high school, across La Porte County, interviewing coaches and athletes and producing an article within the constraints of a deadline.
Sports knowledge is essential. Writing experience is not required but is helpful. Basic photography skills would be a plus. Anyone interested is asked to email Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Annual United Way Golf Outing August 12
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Aug. 12 at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, exciting games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, complimentary water and soft drinks, epic beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.