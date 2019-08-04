La Porte High School girls, boys soccer tryouts
The first day for La Porte High School girls soccer tryouts is at 5 a.m. today at the practice fields at Kesling Park. Contact Coach Rozparzynska for further details, 219-851-2506.
The first day for La Porte High School boys soccer tryouts is at 6 a.m. today at the practice fields at Kesling Park. Contact Coach McCoy for further details, 219-363-1447.
For the La Porte Soccer Club, registration is open for travel teams and academy. Info online at LaPorteSoccer.org, or call Coach McCoy at 219-363-1447, or email Patrick.McCoy.LPHS@gmail.com.
La Porte High athletics fall parent/athlete meeting
The La Porte High School athletic department will hold its fall parent/athlete meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Performing Arts Center. All fall athletes are required to attend and a parent or guardian of each athlete is strongly encouraged to attend. The athletic department will provide information concerning policies, guidelines and expectations, and then each head coach will address their individual team expectations and rules during breakout sessions at approximately 5:30. Fans may also purchase Slicer Passes at this time.
Slicers volleyball adds pair of matches
La Porte's varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a home match versus Leo at noon on Aug. 17. They will also travel to Munster for varsity, JV and freshman matches at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
