NP girls golf downs Knox
Freshman Jaiden Winters' medalist round of 46 paced New Prairie to a 215-237 girls golf victory over Knox on Wednesday. Sister Jordan Winters followed with a 48 and freshman Paige Wilson carded a 58 in her varsity debut. Zoie Martinez's 63 rounded out the scoring for the Cougars (3-3).
LP boys blank Mishawaka in tennis
La Porte lost just one game across five courts in a 5-0 boys tennis win over Mishawaka on Wednesday. Tristan Poe, Brock Schultz, Carson Stalbaum/Liam Wolf and Graham Siefker/Alex Ake all won 6-0, 6-0. Andy Emmons took one singles 6-1, 6-0.
LaCrosse girls top SC in golf
LaCrosse topped South Central 222-236 in a girls golf dual Wednesday. Lillie Cix paced the Tigers with a 51, followed by Madi Conover (55), Autumn Scarbrough (57) and Noel Boubourikas (59). South Central's Abby Bohm was medalist with a 50, her best score of the year with a round that included a par and four bogeys. "Our team as a whole had one par and seven bogeys," coach Gloria Horn said. "This is our best score of the year. I'm very pleased with the progress the girls are making." Eve Masson added a 52 for SC with Sasami Martin shooting 65 and Annabelle Mischke 68.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
La Porte offers Slicer Passes
La Porte High School’s athletic department is selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The pass allows for admission to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from the gate price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. Admission at the gate for all varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events is $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There is a fee and re-loading a card must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50.
LP volleyball adds match
La Porte's varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a match at Munster at 5 p.m. today.
Slicers girls soccer schedule change
La Porte's girls soccer home match versus Kankakee Valley will be varsity only starting at 5 p.m. today.
Duneland B&G Club volleyball
The Duneland Boys and Girls Club will hold a volleyball league grades 3-8 beginning Sept. 17 and continuing until Nov. 16. Cost is $40 per child. Grades 3-4 practice Tuesday, grades 5-6 Wednesday and grades 7-8 Thursday. All games are Saturday. Skills testing is mandatory with the following schedule: grades 3-4, 6 p.m., Sept. 10; grades 5-6, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; grades 7-8, 6 p.m., Sept. 12. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the club. Schedules and rosters will be posted at www.bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland/leagues-chesterton/. In addition to league fees, a $35 club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
Valley Hills Golf Course student rate, night golf tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year. A student is any person who’s in grammar school, high school or college. They’re also requesting that anyone who wants to set up a night golf tournament, call Valley Hills with their name and phone number. For more information or to set up a night golf tournament, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
