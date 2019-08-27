Slicers boys tennis cruises
La Porte’s boys tennis team routed visiting Highland 5-0 on Saturday. Andy Emmons rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Slicers, and at No. 2 singles, Tristen Poe also won 6-0, 6-0. Brock Schultz prevailed 7-6 (2), 6-2 at No. 3 singles, while at No. 1 doubles, Carson Stalbaum and Liam Wolf won 6-1, 6-3. Graham Siefker and Alex Ake cruised 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. La Porte’s JV beat Highland 5-0.
LP boys soccer drops three
La Porte’s boys soccer team fell 3-2 at Valparaiso, losing on penalty kicks on Wednesday. The Slicers’ Joe Keiley scored an early goal off Kaleb Cooper’s cross. Cooper then netted a goal on a long shot, assisted by Carlos Segovia. The Slicers’ defense and keeper played strong.
On Saturday, La Porte lost 8-0 at Northridge.
On Monday, the Slicers fell 6-0 at Plymouth. The Pilgrims scored an early goal while the Slicers had three starters on the bench due to team rules violations. Plymouth scored a second late in the first half. La Porte had a few good chances to score in the game, but Plymouth kept the pressure on and scored four more in the second half. La Porte hosts Merrillville on Wednesday.
La Porte girls soccer falls
La Porte’s girls soccer team dropped a 3-0 match at Kankakee Valley on Thursday.
City wins NJ volleyball tourney
Michigan City won Saturday's North Judson volleyball tournament at The Dunes club facility. The Wolves defeated Lowell and Culver in two games and Boone Grove and Pioneer in three games. Reece Shirley led the offense with 28 kills on the day, followed by Aaliyah Briggs and Ellery Dolezal with 20 each. Alexa Sparks posted 47 assists, 18 digs, 14 kills and 13 aces. Micah Ruhe made 34 digs for the Wolves (5-1).
Wolves golf falls to Valpo
Valparaiso topped Michigan City 181-196 in a girls golf dual at Valparaiso Country Club on Tuesday. Taylor Skibinski led City (5-1, 2-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) with a 40. Lia Thomas shot 44, Sara Poulin 49 and Caroline Kearney 63. Valpo's Wynne Aldrich (38) was medalist.
SC volleyball wins, falls
Allee Garner and Lexy Wade each connected on eight kills as the South Central volleyball team took down Culver 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 on Monday. Lanie Criswell amassed 80 assists while cracking seven aces and Kylie Filo made six digs. The Satellites JV improved to 4-0 with a 25-21, 25-17 win. The team is led by captains Samantha Goetz, Lily Hamilton and Addison Pantel.
On Tuesday, Pipar Wade and Lexy Wade had three kills each in South Central's 25-21, 25-22, 25-11 loss to Kouts. Lanie Criswell made 39 assists and Kylie Filo five digs. The Satellites JV came back for a 24-25, 25-17, 15-1 triumph.
Blazers volleyball splits pair
Sophomore Jenna Kirby paced Marquette in kills (four), aces (two), and assists (nine) but Mishawaka spoiled the Blazers' home opener with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 win at the Scholl Center on Monday. Ally McConnell recorded a pair of block kills for Marquette (2-3) to go with nine digs. Libero Mikayla Moyer racked up 14 digs while freshman Kennedy Oselka accounted for nine.
On Tuesday, Jenna Kirby started hot with her serving and finished with six aces as Marquette rolled over visiting South Bend Clay 25-9, 25-13, 25-9, at the Scholl Center. Freshman Kennedy Oselka added three aces for Marquette (3-3) with Ally McConnell and Ryleigh Grott each connecting on five kills. Liberty Riley recorded eight assists.
NP golf takes two
New Prairie bested Elkhart Central and Bremen, 216-224-226, in Nothern Indiana Conference girls golf Tuesday. Freshman Jaiden Winters paced NP (4-4 NIC) with a 48, just ahead of sister Jordan's 49. Zioe Martinez contirbuted a 54 and Paige Wilson carded a 67. Beth Armstrong's 60 topped the JV. "We lost to both of these teams last year by 35 strokes," Cougars coach Bruce Watson said. "To come back in one year and beat both teams shows just how much this team has improved by workinghard and paying attention to details."
Blazers ace Riley in tennis
Dominant doubles play led Marquette to a 3-2 road victory over South Bend Riley on Tuesday. The Blazers tandems of Aidan McDonnell/Brendan Mack and Noah Wadle/Colin Thompson were victorious along with senior Cormack Bardol en route to the win. Wadle and Thompson did not surrender a game in a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at two doubles, while McDonnell and Mack made quick work at No. 1, 6-0, 6-2. Riley took two of three singles flights, but Bardol's 6-2, 6-3 triumph at No. 2 proved to be the clincher for the Blazers (2-0).
Marquette girls drop soccer opener
Marquette fell 2-0 to host Kouts in its girls soccer opener Tuesday. Riley Lindsey amassed six shots on goal, while freshman keeper Sydney Burroughs was solid in goal racking up 17 saves.
Cougars’ boys cross competes in NIC Stomp
New Prairie’s boys cross country team placed fourth (85) in the 14-team Northern Indiana Conference Stomp on Saturday morning. In the 11/12 race, NP’s scoring five were Josh Baltes in sixth (17:17), Quinn Beall in 14th (17:22), Tom Wykoff in 17th (17:42), Tristan Balmer in 28th (18:18), and Alex Cicero in 33rd (18:28). In the 9/10 race, NP’s top scorer was Brenden Oden in 18th (18:39).
Cougars’ girls cross competes in NIC Stomp
New Prairie’s girls cross country team ran a split race in the Northern Indiana Conference Stomp on Saturday morning with freshmen/sophomores in one race and juniors/seniors in another. The 9/10 girls placed fifth as a team (100), and the 11/12 girls placed eighth (180). In the 9/10 race, NP’s scoring five were Lillian Zelasko in third (20:06), Audrey Henning ninth (21:38), Ilayna Baltes 11th (21:52), Taylor Nelson 36th (25:59), and Chloe Osborn 41st (27:49). In the 11/12 race, NP’s scoring five were Juliana Kroll in 15th (21:40), Sage Mougin 33rd (23:35), Brianna Hooton 36th (23:38), Serena Cuevas 46th (24:42), and Alexis Lichtenbarger 50th (25:56).
Lakers’ girls soccer claims Panther Cup
La Lumiere’s girls soccer team won South Bend Washington’s Panther Cup for the fourth time in five years. In Game 1, the Lakers routed Oregon-Davis 7-1. La Lu’s Lauren Jordanich earned a hat trick in the first eight minutes with three goals, and Lucy Smith, Charlotte Visconsi, Lakin Hunter and Maddie Risser each had a goal. Louie DePalma recorded two assists. In the second contest, the Lakers beat the host Panthers 6-1. La Lu’s Mia Risser tallied three goals, and Mia Whitlow had two goals. Louie DePalma netted a goal, and Whitlow had a pair of assists. The Lakers have 17 goals and nine assists in their first three matches.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Events postponed
Monday's Marquette boys tennis match with Michigan City was postponed. It will be played at 4 p.m. today. Marquette's Monday home girls soccer match with Boone Grove will also be rescheduled. Marquette's Sept. 9 home boys soccer match has been moved to Sept. 25.
K of C Soccer Challenge Sept. 29
The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Council in La Porte will hold its annual Soccer Challenge Sept. 29 at the YMCA soccer fields on Andrew Ave. The event is open to ages 9 to 14. Registration will take place from noon to 12:30 with the competition lasting until 3. Birth certificates are required.
