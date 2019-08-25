Westville wins volleyball tournament
Westville took three-game wins over Fremont and Elkhart Christian to win Saturday’s Elkhart Christian girls volleyball tournament. Maddie Denecho had seven kills and was 10-of-10 serving with one ace against Fremont, while Johnasia Bernard was 9-of-10 serving with seven kills and one block. Payton Rodgers led the way in the final, serving 11-of-13 with four aces. Sarah Henrich racked up 11 kills, 12 assists and was 7-of-7 serving with one ace.
SC goes 3-1 at volleyball tourney
The South Central volleyball team (5-2) finished 3-1 at Saturday’s John Glenn tournament with wins over LaVille, La Lumiere and Oregon-Davis, earning third place.
NP girls golf eighth at CMA Invite
The New Prairie girls golf team finished eighth among 12 teams in Saturday’s Culver Military Academy’s Invitational, an improvement of three places from last season, with a score of 428. “It was a great learning experience for the team as we prepare to write the next chapter in the girls golf program,” coach Bruce Watson said. “All players played consistent golf... .” Jordan Winters led NP with a 94, followed by younger sister Jaiden with a 98. Zoie Martinez carded a 110 and Macaria Tierney a 128. Ann Nelson, playing in her first varsity match) carded a 143. The team score was 31 strokes better than last year. Crown Point won with a 334 and LaCrosse (512) was 12th.
Cougars boys take two in tennis
New Prairie blanked Lake Station and Wheeler 5-0 in its Early Season Rumble tournament Saturday. Wrigley Hemphill and Jacob Hannon won a pair of singles matches, while Wreese Hemphill and Haydon Houser were 2-0 in doubles. Colten Kitchen had a singes and doubles victory for the Cougars (3-1).
LP doubles Hobart in girls soccer
Madi Coates and Gabby Latchford each scored twice and Lauren Pollock made 13 saves as the La Porte girls soccer team downed Hobart 6-3 at Kesling Park on Saturday. Erin Johnson and Lilly Haverstock also found the net for the Slicers.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
Duneland B&G Club volleyball
The Duneland Boys and Girls Club will hold a volleyball league grades 3-8 beginning Sept. 17 and continuing until Nov. 16. Cost is $40 per child. Grades 3-4 practice Tuesday, grades 5-6 Wednesday and grades 7-8 Thursday. All games are Saturday. Skills testing is mandatory with the following schedule: grades 3-4, 6 p.m., Sept. 10; grades 5-6, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; grades 7-8, 6 p.m., Sept. 12. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the club. Schedules and rosters will be posted at www.bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland/leagues-chesterton/. In addition to league fees, a $35 club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
Valley Hills offers rates, tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year for anyone in grade school, high school or college. Anyone wanting to set up a night golf tournament can call the course at 219-778-2823 with their information.
López, White Sox shut out Rangers
CHICAGO (AP) — Reynaldo López pitched five no-hit scoreless innings before leaving with dehydration and flu-like symptoms, and the Chicago White Sox went on to beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Sunday.
Aaron Bummer replaced López to start the sixth. The first batter he faced, Shin-Soo Choo, lined a single to left on a 1-0 pitch for the Rangers’ only hit.
José Abreu drove in both White Sox runs to reach 100 RBIs for the fifth time in six seasons. Adam Engel had two of Chicago’s five hits.
Lopez (8-11) struck out six and allowed four baserunners while throwing 52 of 80 pitches for strikes. The right-hander walked two and hit Nick Solak with a pitch. Jose Trevino reached on the first of two errors by shortstop Tim Anderson.
Bummer, Evan Marshall, Jace Fry and Alex Colomé followed with a scoreless inning each. Colomé worked around a walk in the ninth to earn his 25th save.
Lopez rebounded from two straight losses when he allowed eight runs in 12 innings. In his last nine starts, the 25-year-old is 4-3 with a 2.82 ERA.
Cubs swept at home by Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rendon homered and had four hits, including an RBI single in the 11th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 7-5 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.
Juan Soto added three hits and Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 in six innings, helping Washington finish off its first sweep of Chicago since September 2012. The Nationals outscored the Cubs 23-10 in the three-game series.
Kyle Schwarber, Addison Russell and Victor Caratini homered for Chicago, which had won five in a row before Washington rolled into town. Cole Hamels pitched two-run ball into the sixth.
Washington grabbed the lead for good when Howie Kendrick scored on Tyler Chatwood’s wild pitch with Rendon at the plate in the 11th. Rendon then drove in Trea Turner with a single to left off Chatwood (5-2).
Daniel Hudson (7-3) pitched two innings for the win.
The Cubs played without Anthony Rizzo, who was sidelined by tightness in his back.
Kris Bryant hit a tying single off Strasburg in the sixth, but the Nationals responded with three in the seventh.
Soto made it 3-2 with a run-scoring single, and
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.