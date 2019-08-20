NP volleyball takes opener
After a slow start Tuesday, the Cougars regrouped to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 victory over host Wheeler. Elise Swistek cracked 19 kills, while Shaye Tolch dished out 29 assists and libero Josie Troy made 11 digs. Haley Robinson served five aces with Katie Hancock chipping in three to go with three blocks.
Valpo dimes LP girls soccer
Lauren Pollock made 13 saves but Valparaiso overwhelmed the Slicers 10-0 in a Duneland Athletic Conference girls soccer opener Tuesday.
LP boys drop soccer opener
Kaleb Cooper had the Slicers’ lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Hammond Clark in the teams’ first match Monday.
NP boys open with tennis win
New Prairie swept singles on its way to a 4-1 boys tennis win Monday at Highland. Nick Boyd (6-4, 6-1), Wrigley Hemphill (6-1, 6-1) and Jacob Hannon (6-0, 6-2) all won in straight sets, while Josh Ferrell and Colten Kitchen took one doubles 6-2, 6-1. Reese Hemphill and Haydon Houser fell in three sets at two doubles.
NP girls split NIC golf match
The New Prairie girls golf team shot a 224 to split a Northern Indiana Conference match Monday, losing to Glenn (191) and defeating South Bend Riley (270). Jordan Winters’ 45 led the Cougars (2-3), followed by Jaiden Winters (54), Zoie Martinez (57) and Cyd Palmaer (68). In the JV match, Macaria Tierney posted a 51 on a shortened course.
LP boys tennis schedule change
La Porte’s boys tennis match at South Bend Riley today has been canceled.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
LP volleyball adds match
La Porte’s varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a match at Munster at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Slicers girls soccer schedule change
La Porte’s girls soccer home match versus Kankakee Valley will be varsity only starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Duneland B&G Club volleyball
The Duneland Boys and Girls Club will hold a volleyball league grades 3-8 beginning Sept. 17 and continuing until Nov. 16. Cost is $40 per child. Grades 3-4 practice Tuesday, grades 5-6 Wednesday and grades 7-8 Thursday. All games are Saturday. Skills testing is mandatory with the following schedule: grades 3-4, 6 p.m., Sept. 10; grades 5-6, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; grades 7-8, 6 p.m., Sept. 12. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the club. Schedules and rosters will be posted at www.bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland/leagues-chesterton/. In addition to league fees, a $35 club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor’s Invitational golf outing will be held Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Sept. 20.
