Slicers girls soccer schedule change
La Porte's girls soccer home match versus Kankakee Valley will be varsity only starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Wolves girls golf downs LaCrosse, S.C.
Michigan City’s girls golf team placed first in a triangular (172), beating second-place LaCrosse (227) and third-place South Central on Thursday on Michigan City Municipal South's back 9 holes. The Satellites had an incomplete team score with only three golfers. Lia Thomas led the Wolves (3-0) with 36, and Sara Poulin had 41. Taylor Skibinski shot 43, while Caroline Kearney added 52. Autumn Scarborough paced the Tigers with 54, and Lillie Cox posted 55. Noel Boubourikas had 56, and Madi Conover added 62. Abi Bohm guided S.C. with 61.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor's Invitational golf outing will be held Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Sept. 20.
La Porte offers Slicer Passes
La Porte High School’s athletic department is selling Slicer Passes for the school year.
The pass allows for admission to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from the gate price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. Admission at the gate for all varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events is $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There is a fee and re-loading a card must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale for this contest for $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50.
Slicers volleyball adds pair of matches
La Porte's varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a home match versus Leo at noon on Saturday. They will also travel to Munster for varsity, JV and freshman matches at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
Valley Hills Golf Course student rate, night golf tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year. A student is any person who’s in grammar school, high school or college. They’re also requesting that anyone who wants to set up a night golf tournament, call Valley Hills with their name and phone number. For more information or to set up a night golf tournament, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
NP Ironmen's Robinson earns select team honor
New Prairie Ironmen 11U player Reed Robinson was selected to participate on the GameDay USA Disney Select Team, which will participate in the Disney New Year's Classic at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Kissimmee, Fla., on Dec. 27-Jan. 1, 2020. This is a highly-selective event with participation being on an "invite-only" basis. This 12-player team is comprised of players from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Iowa.
Robinson was the only player selected from the pool of players in his age group, who participated at the GameDay USA MVP Tournament in New Lenox, Ill., in July. In order to participate in the MVP tournament initially, a player is selected during a GameDay tournament by an opposing coach as an MVP for a game. This season, Robinson earned four MVP tags from opposing coaches.
In addition, Robinson recently played in the Baseball Youth All-American Games in Elizabethtown, Kent., where he was selected tournament MVP for his squad.
