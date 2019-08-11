Annual United Way Golf Outing Monday
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Monday at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, water and soft drinks, beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
Slicers volleyball adds pair of matches
La Porte's varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a home match versus Leo at noon Saturday. They will also travel to Munster for varsity, JV and freshman matches at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
NP Ironmen's Robinson earns select team honor
New Prairie Ironmen 11U player Reed Robinson was selected to participate on the GameDay USA Disney Select Team. This team will participate in the Disney New Year's Classic at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Kissimmee, Fla., on Dec. 27-Jan. 1, 2020. This is a highly-selective event with participation being on an "invite-only" basis. This 12-player team is comprised of players from a five-state region, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Iowa.
Robinson received his "Golden Ticket" to participate and was the only player selected from the pool of players in his age group, who participated at the GameDay USA MVP Tournament in New Lenox, Ill., this past July. In order to participate in the MVP tournament initially, a player is selected during a GameDay tournament by an opposing coach as an MVP for a game. This season, Robinson earned four MVP tags from opposing coaches.
In addition, Robinson recently played in the Baseball Youth All-American Games in Elizabethtown, Kent., where he received the accolade of being selected as the tournament MVP for his squad.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
