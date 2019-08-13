LP girls golf 8th at KV Invite, SC 12th
La Porte's girls golf team placed eighth (441) in Monday's Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines Golf Club. Gabby Hull paced the Slicers with a 105, and Jayme Noll tallied 107. Abby Casto had 109 in her 18-hole debut, and Lauren Miskowicz shot 120. South Central recorded 12th (522), led by Eve Masson's 118. "Although our girls came in 12th, they really are showing improvement," coach Gloria Horn said. "We had two bogeys on a very tough course. I saw each of them hit some pretty good shots that they had not been making a few weeks ago. If each of my girls had one, two less shots per hole, we could have placed in the middle of the pack. Two less shots per hole and we would have been in fourth." Crown Point won the event (332). North Newton's Mackenzie Dresbaugh earned medalist honors with an 80.
La Porte offers Slicer Passes
La Porte High School’s athletic department is selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The pass allows for admission to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from the gate price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. Admission at the gate for all varsity or varsity-JV combination, athletic events is $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There is a fee and re-loading a card must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
Slicers volleyball adds pair of matches
La Porte's varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a home match versus Leo at noon on Saturday. They will also travel to Munster for varsity, JV and freshman matches at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
City VB scrimmage moved
Michigan City's home volleyball scrimmage against Lowell has been moved from today to Thursday.
