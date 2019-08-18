La Porte offers Slicer Passes
La Porte High School’s athletic department is selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The pass allows for admission to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from the gate price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. Admission at the gate for all varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events is $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There is a fee and re-loading a card must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50.
Slicers volleyball adds match
La Porte's varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a match at Munster at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
LP freshman volleyball time change
The Slicers' freshman volleyball match at Plymouth will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The JV match will start at 5, followed by the varsity.
Slicers girls soccer schedule change
La Porte's girls soccer home match versus Kankakee Valley will be varsity only starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Valley Hills Golf Course student rate, night golf tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year. A student is any person who’s in grammar school, high school or college. They’re also requesting that anyone who wants to set up a night golf tournament, call Valley Hills with their name and phone number. For more information or to set up a night golf tournament, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
