Ex-Slicer Warnock named to Trophy Watch List
Former La Porte High School offensive lineman and Kent State senior center Nate Warnock was selected to the 2019 Rimington Trophy Watch List, awarded annually to the most exceptional center in Division I College Football. It’s the first time Warnock’s been tabbed to the watch list and he’s the only returning center in the Mid-American Conference that started 12 games at that spot last year. He led a reenergized ground game that ranked fifth in the MAC (171.7 ypg). The Golden Flashes tallied their most rushing yards (2,060) in five years and most rushing touchdowns (20) in six seasons. The 18-year-old award has raised over $4.2 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.
Cougars girls golf splits tri
New Prairie’s girls golf team split a triangular, carding 221, compared to first-place Penn's 175 and third-place Jimtown's 277 on Wednesday at Knollwood Country Club. Jordan Winters led the Cougars (1-1) with 44, and Jaiden Winters posted 49. Zoie Martinez recorded 60, and Macaria Tierney chipped in 68. Liv Trojanowski paced N.P.'s JV with 67.
Tigers girls golf places eighth in invite
La Crosse’s girls golf team took eighth (479) in the Plymouth Invitational on Tuesday at Pretty Lake Golf Club. Warsaw won the event (377). Noel Boubourakas paced LaCrosse with 116, and Lili Cox had 117. Madi Conover shot 119, and Sami Vance added 127. South Bend St. Joseph’s Katie Kloska was individual medalist with 87.
Slicers volleyball adds pair of matches
La Porte's varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a home match versus Leo at noon on Aug. 17. They will also travel to Munster for varsity, JV and freshman matches at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
La Porte offers Slicer Passes
La Porte High School’s athletic department is selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The pass allows for admission to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from the gate price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. Admission at the gate for all varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events is $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There is a fee and re-loading a card must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
