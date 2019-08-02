Marian star Ivey transferring to La Lumiere
Mishawaka Marian High School boys basketball standout Jaden Ivey plans to transfer to La Lumiere School in La Porte County for his upcoming senior year. Ivey, a Purdue verbal commit who scored 25 points a contest last season, first announced the news on his Instagram account before deleting the post.
“I want to thank everyone at Marian High School for shaping me into the person I am today, I wouldn’t trade the memories for anything,” Ivey’s since-deleted Instagram post read. “To Coach (Robb) Berger, my teammates, and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you guys for making me a better player, and a person. Now, I’m so excited to announce that I will be attending La Lumiere School for my senior year.”
The boarding and day school in La Porte has grown into a national perennial powerhouse in recent seasons. The Lakers earned a 29-1 record last season and claimed runners-up at the GEICO High School Nationals in April. La Lumiere, which isn’t an IHSAA member, won that same national tournament in 2017. Ivey, a 6-foot-2 guard, enters his senior campaign ranked as a four-star recruit. Rivals ranks him as the No. 18 point guard and No. 86 overall in the 2020 class. 247Sports rates him as the No. 12 combo guard and No. 122 overall.
La Porte High School girls, boys soccer tryouts
The first day for La Porte High School girls soccer tryouts is at 5 a.m. Monday at the practice fields at Kesling Park. Contact Coach Rozparzynska for further details, 219-851-2506.
The first day for La Porte High School boys soccer tryouts is at 6 a.m. Monday at the practice fields at Kesling Park. Contact Coach McCoy for further details, 219-363-1447.
For the La Porte Soccer Club, registration is open for travel teams and academy. Info online at LaPorteSoccer.org, or call Coach McCoy at 219-363-1447, or email Patrick.McCoy.LPHS@gmail.com.
La Porte High athletics fall parent/athlete meeting
The La Porte High School athletic department will hold its fall parent/athlete meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Performing Arts Center. All fall athletes are required to attend and a parent or guardian of each athlete is strongly encouraged to attend. The athletic department will provide information concerning policies, guidelines and expectations, and then each head coach will address their individual team expectations and rules during breakout sessions at approximately 5:30. Fans may also purchase Slicer Passes at this time.
La Porte offers Slicer Passes for athletic events
La Porte High School’s athletic department has begun selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The Slicer Pass allows for admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30 that allows admittance to all home athletic events for the 2019-20 school year, excluding tournaments and invitationals. Admission at the gate for all LPHS varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events will be $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There will be a slight fee for the convenience of using a credit or debit card. Re-loading a card online must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Booster Club: Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50, which allows admittance to all Slicer athletic events for the 2019-20 school year.
Annual United Way Golf Outing August 12
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Aug. 12 at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, exciting games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, complimentary water and soft drinks, epic beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.