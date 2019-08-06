Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
La Porte offers Slicer Passes
La Porte High School’s athletic department is selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year. Slicer Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game on Aug. 23. Tickets will go on sale in the near future for this contest at a cost of $3 if purchased in advance, and $5 at the gate.
The pass allows for admission to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from the gate price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. Admission at the gate for all varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events is $6. A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. There is a fee and re-loading a card must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card.
Patrons may join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50.
La Porte High athletics fall parent/athlete meeting
The La Porte High School athletic department will hold its fall parent/athlete meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Performing Arts Center. All fall athletes are required to attend and a parent or guardian of each athlete is strongly encouraged to attend. The athletic department will provide information concerning policies, guidelines and expectations, and then each head coach will address their individual team expectations and rules during breakout sessions at approximately 5:30.
La Porte Wreckers 12U-14U travel baseball tryouts
The La Porte Wreckers, a part-time travel program for participants in the city of La Porte Park and Recreation Department boys baseball program, is holding tryouts. Ages 12-14 will try out from noon-2 p.m. Sunday at Jeff DeCamp Field (ages as of April 30, 2020).
Teams work out in the fall through early October, and then, begin winter workouts in January. Teams participate in tournaments from April through July. Teams will be selected by the Wreckers coaching staff, with oversight from league administrators and coaches. There is no fee to try out, however, if selected, players must pay a fee, possibly participate in fundraising, and commit to the full schedule and participation in the boys baseball spring/summer program.
Scholarship forms for financial assistance for families of potential participants are available at the park office. For information, call 219-326-9600.
Annual United Way Golf Outing Monday
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Monday at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, water and soft drinks, beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
