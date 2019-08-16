Slicers girls golf falls to Pilgrims
La Porte’s girls golf team lost to Plymouth, 221-233, on Thursday at Pretty Lake Golf Course. Abby Casto guided the Slicers with 54, and Emma Mitschelen carded 58. Gabby Hull was right behind with 59, while Ella Schable shot 62. La Porte’s JV began their season with a win. The Slicers’ Jayme Noll tallied 55.
LP football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
Slicers freshman volleyball time change
The Slicers' freshman volleyball match at Plymouth will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The JV match will start at 5, followed by the varsity.
LP girls soccer schedule change
La Porte's girls soccer home match versus Kankakee Valley will be varsity only starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Valley Hills Golf Course student rate, night golf tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year. A student is any person who’s in grammar school, high school or college. They’re also requesting that anyone who wants to set up a night golf tournament, call Valley Hills with their name and phone number. For more information or to set up a night golf tournament, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor's Invitational golf outing will be held Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Sept. 20.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
