Tarnow wins at New Buffalo
Marquette's Jake Tarnow led the 79-runner pack from start to finish Wednesday afternoon at the New Buffalo Invitational, crossing the finish line for the 5K race in 18 minutes 10.4 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of Buchanan's Walker Barz.
Will Bogan clocked 21:00.4 while sophomore Wil Crane came in at 22:23.5. Freshman Jacob Zientarski shed more than five minutes off his previous personal best with a 27:12.3 finish. As a team, Marquette placed sixth with 131 points. Watervliet was first at 47.
On the girls' side, freshman Mary Cate Neary logged a 25:24.3, earning medalist honors in the process. Sophomore McKenzie Losinski crossed at 26:17.7.
A Baker's trio for Marquette
Ian Baker scored three goals and Francisco Paco Alonzo netted two as Marquette blanked Westville 5-0 in boys soccer Wednesday. Lee Kellom made two stops to record the shutout. Carson Miller turned away 14 shots for the Blackhawks (0-2).
NP bests LP in girls golf
Sisters Jordan and Jaiden Wiinters each carded 44s, sharing medalist honors as New Prairie posted a 205-227 girls golf win over La Porte on Wednesday. Zoie Martinez added a 54 and Beth Armstrong a 63 for the Cougars. Gabby Hull and Marley Schable posted 55s to pace the Slicers with Emma Mitschelen (58) and Lauren Miskowicz (59) following. Jayme Noll's 52 led LP's 231-266 JV win. Kali Lambert and Ann Nelson turned in 66s for NP.
Cougars tennis clips Clay
Josh Ferrell/Colten Kitchen and Wreese Hemphill/Haydon Houser had shutout victories as the New Prairie boys tennis team defeated South Bend Clay 4-1 on Wednesday. Wrigley Hemphill (6-2, 6-1) and Jacob Hannon (6-1, 6-0) took two and three singles, respectively for the Cougars (4-2), who lost 5-0 to Jimtown on Tuesday.
St. Joe defeats Slicers tennis
Graham Siefker and Alex Axe won 6-4, 6-3 at two doubles to register La Porte's only victory in a 4-1 boys tennis loss to South Bend St. Joseph on Wednesday. The other four courts were completed in straight sets with the Indians dropping only three games across singles. Carson Stalbaum and Liam Wolf were competitive in a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 loss at one doubles.
LP boys boot Merrillville
Thomas Hertges scored on the rebound of a Kaleb Cooper penalty kick shot that was stopped, breaking a tie with three minutes left and providing the La Porte boys soccer team the winning margin in a 2-1 Duneland Conference victory over Merrillville on Wednesday. Jose Villano had the Slicers' other goal, connecting midway through the first half on an assist from Carlos Segovia.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5. Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
K of C Soccer Challenge Sept. 29
The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Council in La Porte will hold its annual Soccer Challenge Sept. 29 at the YMCA soccer fields on Andrew Ave. The event is open to ages 9 to 14. Registration will take place from noon to 12:30 with the competition lasting until 3. Birth certificates are required.
Duneland B&G Club volleyball
The Duneland Boys and Girls Club will hold a volleyball league grades 3-8 beginning Sept. 17 and continuing until Nov. 16. Cost is $40 per child. Grades 3-4 practice Tuesday, grades 5-6 Wednesday and grades 7-8 Thursday. All games are Saturday. Skills testing is mandatory with the following schedule: grades 3-4, 6 p.m., Sept. 10; grades 5-6, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; grades 7-8, 6 p.m., Sept. 12. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the club. Schedules and rosters will be posted at www.bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland/leagues-chesterton/. In addition to league fees, a $35 club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
