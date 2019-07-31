La Porte High athletics fall parent/athlete meeting
The La Porte High School athletic department will hold its fall parent/athlete meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Performing Arts Center. All fall athletes are required to attend and a parent or guardian of each athlete is strongly encouraged to attend. The athletic department will provide information concerning policies, guidelines and expectations, and then each head coach will address their individual team expectations and rules during breakout sessions at approximately 5:30. Fans may also purchase Slicer Passes at this time.
La Porte offers Slicer Passes for athletic events
La Porte High School’s athletic department has begun selling Slicer Passes for the 2019-20 school year. Passes won’t be honored for the New Prairie at La Porte varsity football game Aug. 23. Those tickets will go on sale soon for $3 if purchased in advance and $5 at the gate.
The Slicer Pass allows for admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate price. They can be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admissions, is transferable, and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Slicer Passes will not be available at athletic events. They must be purchased at the athletic office 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Senior citizens 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30 that allows admittance to all home athletic events for the school year, excluding tournaments and invitationals. Admission at the gate for all LPHS varsity, or varsity-JV combination, athletic events will be $6. For a slight fee, a Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or the athletic office. Re-loading a card online must be done at least 24 hours prior to using the card. Patrons may also join the athletic booster club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50, which allows admisison to all Slicer athletic events for the 2019-20 school year
RailCats host Bishop Hying Night
The RailCats and the Diocese of Gary will host Bishop Hying’s Birthday Bash and Farewell Celebration Tuesday at the U.S. Steel Yard. The evening will kick off with a 5 p.m. Mass. Gates re-open at 6 p.m. ahead of Hying’s ceremonial first pitch at 6:45 and the RailCats game with Fargo-Moorhead at 7:10.
Fans have multiple ticket options. A game ticket that includes a three-hour unlimited buffet of BBQ pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, popcorn, peanuts, chips, cookies, pop and water is $30, while a ticket that also includes a beer/wine package costs $45. A game ticket without any of the other perks is $10. Limited edition Bishop Hying bobbleheads are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/bishopbirthday until Friday.
MC Gun Club hosting Rimfire Challenge
The Michigan City Gun Club hosts the “Rimfire Challenge” every second Saturday of each month. All ages, male or female, are welcomed to attend the event. Contact club president Peter Swenson for any questions about the event at 630-670-6455.
Rangers get reliever from White Sox for 2 minor leaguers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hander Nate Jones from the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitchers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro.
Chicago will send the Rangers $750,000 as part of Wednesday’s deal to cover part of the $1.5 million remaining in the $4.65 million salary for Jones, who is on the injured list after surgery to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm. He is not expected to pitch again this season. Jones had a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season before going on the injured list April 27. He is 22-13 with a 3.12 ERA in 284 relief appearances in his big league career from 2012-19, all with the White Sox. His contract includes a $3.75 million club option for 2020 with a $1.25 million buyout, and also a 2021 option.
Kidd, Hollins top Vogel’s coaching staff with Lakers
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Former NBA head coaches Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins have joined new coach Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers formally announced Vogel’s full coaching staff Wednesday. Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford also will be Vogel’s assistant coaches. Simon is the only holdover from former coach Luke Walton’s staff. Kidd joins the Lakers after head coaching stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. The Hall of Fame point guard was fired by the Bucks in January 2018. Hollins spent four seasons with Memphis and two more with the Nets, who fired him in January 2016.
3rd horse fatality occurs at Del Mar during training
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — A third horse has died during training at Del Mar, including the second trained by
Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. A track spokesman confirmed the death of Bowl of Soul, a 3-year-old filly trained by Baffert. She broke down Monday after an injury to her right hind fetlock and was euthanized. Jockey Joe Talamo, her regular rider, was aboard. Bowl of Soul won her first race at Santa Anita on May 27 and was second in another on June 23. The first two deaths at Del Mar occurred July 18, a day after the track north of San Diego opened its summer meet.
Woman: Too drunk to consent to sex with ex-UW player Cephus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman has testified that she was too drunk to consent to sex the night that former University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus is accused of raping her in his apartment. The woman testified Wednesday at Cephus’ trial. The 21-year-old former Badgers wide receiver from Macon, Georgia, is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault after two 18-year-old women reported to police that he had assaulted them on the same night in April 2018. Both women said they were too drunk to consent. Cephus contends the sex was consensual.
