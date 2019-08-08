La Porte Wreckers 12U-14U travel baseball tryouts
The La Porte Wreckers, a part-time travel program for participants in the city of La Porte Park and Recreation Department boys baseball program, is holding tryouts. Ages 12-14 will try out from noon-2 p.m. Sunday at Jeff DeCamp Field (ages as of April 30, 2020).
Teams work out in the fall through early October, and then, begin winter workouts in January. Teams participate in tournaments from April through July. Teams will be selected by the Wreckers coaching staff, with oversight from league administrators and coaches. There is no fee to try out, however, if selected, players must pay a fee, possibly participate in fundraising, and commit to the full schedule and participation in the boys baseball spring/summer program.
Scholarship forms for financial assistance for families of potential participants are available at the park office. For information, call 219-326-9600.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
United Way Golf Outing Monday
The 15th annual United Way of La Porte County Golf Outing will be Monday at Pottawattomie Country Club in Michigan City. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon, and a prime rib dinner and awards at 5 p.m. Cost is $900 for a foursome, which includes golf, cart, lunch, prime rib dinner, games and exclusive prizes, awards and trophies, water and soft drinks, beverage and food sampling booths, hole-in-one shots: win new cars from Sauers GMC/Buick. An individual game bundle is $225. For information, call 219-210-3534, or go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ to register.
