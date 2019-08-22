Marquette's Tarnow fifth at Bridgman
Marquette's Jake Tarnow endured warm conditions and a bee sting to cross the line at 18:12, good for fifth place out of 100 runners in Wednesday's Bridgman (Mich.) Invitational. William Bogan checked in at 21:28 and Wil Crame in 22:25. and sophomore Wil Crane posted top-50 finishes with times of 21:28 and 22:25, respectively. On the girls side, Kenzie Losinski covered the course in 25:18, netting a 17th-place finish. Ava Zientarski clocked 28:45.
Marquette drops volleyball match
Ryleigh Grott and Emily Lasky each had a pair of kills as Marquette fell 25-15, 25-10, 25-4 in girls volleyball Thursday at Illiana Christian. Madison Lindsey racked up seven assists with Jenna Kirby tacking on five.
Larkin lifts Marquette boys soccer
Freshmen Kieran Larkin scored twice as Marquette topped diocesan rival Andrean 3-1 in boys soccer. Larkin struck at the 59-second mark and again late in the opening half. Vincent Pacheco broke a 1-1 tie with a corner kick in the 33rd minute. Blazers keeper Lee Kellom kept the 59ers at bay in a scoreless second half to preserve the outcome.
MC girls take triangular
Lia Thomas' 39 took medalist honors as Michigan City (5-0, 2-0 Duneland Conference) defeated Chesterton and Portage 181-188-213 in girls golf on Thursday. Taylor Skibinski and Sara Poulin backed Thomas with 41 and 42, respectively, while Caroline Kearney carded a 59.
Blackhawks girls fall in PKs
The Westville girls soccer team lost in a penalty kick shootout to Morgan Township on Thursday after the teams finished overtime tied at one. Sydney Patla notched the Blackhawks' sole goal on a Chloe Fortune pass. Alliyah Vera, Fortune and Kaylee Bowley converted in the shootout. Maddie Forrester was 75percent on saves in regulation and 50 percent in the shootout.
Blazers boys tennis nips Illiana
Despite forfeiting the No. 2 doubles flight, Marquette managed to upend visiting Illiana Christian 3-2 in boys tennis Thursday afternoon at the Elston Tennis Courts
Sean Bardol (6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles), Cormack Bardol (6-2, 6-3 at two singles) and Colin Thompson-Noah Wadle (6-3, 6-3) at one doubles posted victories for the Blazers.
Munster rallies past Slicers volleyball
La Porte raced to a two-game lead, but host Munster roared back to claim a dramatic 15-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-13 girls volleyball win Thursday.
LC girls top LP golf
Lake Central topped La Porte 213-232 in a Duneland Conference girls golf match Thursday. Abby Casto's 51 led the Slicers with Gabby Hull (58), Lauren Miskowicz (59) and Rosie Korell (64) also scoring.
MC boys tennis edges Highland
John Brunig and Lucas Miller rallied from one set down and a 5-2 deficit in the second set for a one doubles win that lifted Michigan City to an exciting 3-2 victory over visiting Highland on Thursday. Freshman Kyle Yackus (two singles) and Connor Reynolds (three) posted the other victories for the Wolves. Dante Morland and Josiah Miller dropped a three-setter at two doubles.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor's Invitational golf outing will be held Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Sept. 20.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
Duneland B&G Club volleyball
The Duneland Boys and Girls Club will hold a volleyball league grades 3-8 beginning Sept. 17 and continuing until Nov. 16. Cost is $40 per child. Grades 3-4 practice Tuesday, grades 5-6 Wednesday and grades 7-8 Thursday. All games are Saturday. Skills testing is mandatory with the following schedule: grades 3-4, 6 p.m., Sept. 10; grades 5-6, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; grades 7-8, 6 p.m., Sept. 12. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the club. Schedules and rosters will be posted at www.bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland/leagues-chesterton/. In addition to league fees, a $35 club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
