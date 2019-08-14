NP golfers shoot well, but drop two
New Prairie lost Northern Indiana Conference girls golf matches Wednesday to South Bend Adams and Mishawaka Marian 172-186-207, but the nine-hole score is reported to be the program's lowest in many years. “These ladies are really hard workers and wonderful representatives of their school and community,” coach Bruce Watson said. The Cougars (1-3) were led by Jordan Winters' 44 with freshman Jaiden Winters carding a 48. Zoie Martinez (57) and Liv Trojanowski (58) rounded out the scoring. Cyd Palmer's 58 topped the JV.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor's Invitational golf outing will be held Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Sept. 20.
Slicers football time change
The starting time for La Porte’s Aug. 30 football game at Penn will be 6:30 p.m.
Slicers volleyball adds pair of matches
La Porte's varsity, JV and freshman volleyball teams have added a home match versus Leo at noon on Saturday. They will also travel to Munster for varsity, JV and freshman matches at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
