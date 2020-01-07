La PORTE — Staring at an early nine-point deficit and allowing points in bunches, La Porte appeared to be in trouble.
Step in Micah Spatt.
The 6-foot senior guard made an immediate impact defensively when he was inserted into the game about halfway through the first quarter, limiting Lowell’s offense.
Spatt's harassing half-court defense seemed to energize the Slicers, and their offense fell into place, going ahead early in the second period and never looking back in a 73-58 victory over the visiting Red Devils on Tuesday.
“I always like to lock in on the defensive end,” Spatt said. “Just being what the team needs me to be, and that's playing defense, bringing energy, communicating, being a leader basically. I've been waiting for an opportunity like this and I keep saying, 'I'm going to make the most of it.'”
After nailing four 3-pointers, including three by 6-6 junior Christopher Mantis in the first few minutes, Lowell (6-5) jumped ahead 14-5 not quite three minutes in. That's roughly when Spatt came off the bench. He and La Porte (6-5) held the visitors to only three points in the final five-plus minutes of the opening quarter, which allowed it to reel off an 11-3 run to close the first, pulling within 17-16. The Slicers continued to play stingy defense in the second, limiting the Red Devils to seven points to take control.
“Micah knows his role,” La Porte coach Kyle Benge said. “Micah knows when he gets in the game what he has to do to stay on the floor and that's bring defensive effort. The kid has put in many, many hours in the gym to get better. He's the heart and soul of our basketball team. If you ask anybody on our team, they're going to say it's Micah Spatt. I couldn't be more proud of him.”
On the night, the Slicers held Lowell to 40 percent shooting.
"Micah did a great job, Ethan (Osowski) did a great job, Mason Schroeder was our best big at showing," Benge said. "He sat down and guarded the basketball. He brought just as much energy off the bench as Micah did. The stats might not show that, but anybody in our program watching the game understood he did a really good job guarding the basketball."
After Mantis connected on his first three treys in the first roughly two minutes, he finished just 7-for-19 in the game for the Red Devils, who dressed no seniors. He did register 22 points.
Mantis, who's being recruited by a few Division I schools, needed 36 points entering the contest to reach 1,000 points in his prep career. Spatt wasn't going to let that happen.
"I have a goal of playing in college and I feel like I can get there playing defense, and guarding a guy like him can get me somewhere just doing that," Spatt said. "I always look forward to that. I don't fear anyone."
Once La Porte went ahead 20-19 early in the second, it never trailed again. It got into a groove offensively and put up 21 points in the period to pull away. At the break, it held a 37-24 cushion. The Slicers weren't seriously threatened in the second half, leading by as much as 19.
“Our group didn't match the intensity they played with,” Lowell coach Joe Delgado said. “They hustle and they play hard. We've got to get to that point.”
Grant Ott-Large paced a balanced La Porte attack with 23 points, including missing just two of 11 shots, while Grant Gresham posted 14 points. Carson Crass also reached double figures with 12. Osowski and Garrott Ott-Large both scored nine with all of Osowski's points on 3-pointers.
“Grant Gresham was really good,” Benge said. “Both Grants scored the basketball down low. We talk about throwing the basketball inside to them a lot. Anytime the shot goes up, Gresham is going after rebounds. He probably had 12 to 13 rebounds. And Grant Ott-Large, especially with teams like that who have smaller guys guarding him, he just does a good job of getting good position.”
For the Red Devils, Tyson Chavez notched 10 points.
The Slicers begin Duneland Athletic Conference play by hosting Lake Central (6-4) on Friday.
La Porte’s junior varsity topped Lowell 58-46. Evan Cizewski recorded 11 points for the Slicers (9-2), and Spencer and Drew Noveroske had 10 apiece.
La Porte 73, Lowell 58
The Slicers’ Grant Ott-Large tallied 23 points.
