MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Sometimes, it is about the size of the dog in the fight.
Determined Westville kept swinging as long as it could, but much like its game with South Central some 48 hours earlier, the out-manned Blackhawks just couldn’t keep pace.
“Coach ‘Buch’ said they would come out stronger, so we were ready for that,” SC’s Faith Biggs said. “We all knew we had to be the stronger team. Our height just took over for us.”
Much like Saturday, when the Satellites pulled away to a 63-39 victory, Monday’s 65-42 win in the Porter County Conference tournament was a battle of attrition in which the Blackhawks hit the proverbial wall in the third quarter.
“They came out in the second half, they hit their first four, five shots, that’s a big moment in the game,” South Central coach Wes Bucher said. “Either, A, we put it away, or B, we let them hang around and get a little momentum. Instead of caving, we came down and hit some big shots. We just kept going the whole night. It’s been a big thing all year, just being consistent. In order to win this, we have to be consistent for three games. We’re 1-for-1 so far. Hopefully, we come out on Friday and do the same thing.”
S.C. (14-6) raced to an 8-0 lead and was never seriously threatened, though it did see Westville (14-5) creep within seven at 32-25 in the third quarter before applying the knockout with a pair of runs that swelled the spread to 20.
“This game went almost exactly the same as the other night, almost word for word,” Bucher said. “The second half of that game, we got the ball inside more. This time, the same thing, we got it inside to Amber (Wolf), Lexy (Wade), Abbie (Tomblin) a little bit. We were aggressive, getting rebounds, making sure we had second-chance opportunities.”
Balanced South Central had Biggs, Delanie Gale, Tomblin and Wolf all reach double figures. Six Satellites scored in a 23-point third quarter with Biggs and Tomblin both splashing 3s.
“My shot just fell today,” said Biggs, who hit three deep balls. “The first time we played them we weren’t really sure about the zone. We knew they would come back out in it. We didn’t have any time to practice. After school, we just worked on the openings on the drive and set up some new plays that would work.”
Freshman Olivia Marks boosted the interior attack with eight points and 10 rebounds.
“She’s feisty, aggressive. That’s Olivia,” Bucher said. “She keeps the ball up high really well, she’s strong with it. You don’t associate that with a freshman. It’s great. It’s going to take her places. I thought the adjustments we made, the girls listened. A lot of times in zones, it’ll kill you if you can’t find the weak points in it, the mismatches defensively. Our first play was to Amber in the post and we scored right off the bat. They saw it in the film, they went out and did it right away. It’s rewarding for me to see them buy into the game plan and go out and execute it.”
In addition to her scoring, Biggs checked Westville’s Nicole Albers, helping hold the sharpshooter to six points.
“I thought Faith had a gutty game on both ends, all night long,” Bucher said. “She was joking with me on the bench about not having any fouls until right there at the end. Albers is a great shooter and she didn’t let her shoot. I’m very proud of her effort and the team in general. We have 12 girls in the whole program, and everybody came in and provided some form of benefit to us.”
Grace Weston’s 17 points topped all scorers for Westville. Peyton Rodgers notched 10. Sarah Weston, who picked up her third foul at 5:07 of the second quarter, was held to six points.
“(That) kind of hindered us both offensively and defensively,” Blackhawks coach John Marshall said. “South Central shot the ball pretty well from the outside. That forced us to go out a little farther than we wanted and opened up the post a little more for their post players. Again, like Saturday’s game, we played hard, got a little tired, and of course, we don’t match up real well with their “bigs”. I am never disappointed with our effort.”
S.C. faces LaCrosse on Friday, its first crack at the Tigers since a 48-46 buzz-kill loss last season two days after winning the PCC tournament.
“We just have to have a strong mindset if we want to make it to the finals on Saturday,” Biggs said. “Working hard all week is what our goal is. By all means, we can’t look past LaCrosse. Our goal is to beat LaCrosse, go to Saturday, and become back-to-back champions.”
La Crosse 52, Boone Grove 33
Other than selling some concessions or working the ticket table, Mya Morrow did a little of everything for LaCrosse in Monday’s 52-33 win over Boone Grove (4-16) in the opening game of the Porter County Conference tournament.
“I try to fill in wherever I’m needed,” Morrow said. “If we’re low on rebounds, I try to rebound. If we’re low on scoring, I try to score. At the beginning and a little of the second, I was like, ‘OK, I can get to the hole easy, so I was getting inside.’ It was all inside, then I would go outside.”
LaCrosse (8-11) advanced to meet defending-champion South Central. Morrow tossed in a game-high 15 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists to spark the Tigers, who never trailed, breaking the game open in the second quarter and pulling away in the second half.
“She’s actually somebody who’s playing out of position,” said LaCrosse coach Chris McGowen, who had to move Morrow, his top assist person and No. 2 rebounder, to the point this season to fill a void. “Whatever we need her to come in and play, she’ll step up and do it. She’s done it for three years now.”
Morrow led the way for a scoring attack that was both balanced in production – four Tigers in double figures – and location – converting both inside and outside.
“We did a good job moving the ball and moving without the ball,” McGowen said. “Mya did a great job penetrating and setting up the inside, and Claire (Garwood) did a great job posting up. It’s great to have her back. She can play inside or outside. Tonight, she decided to be an inside force.”
Garwood, who returned just recently from knee surgery, tossed in 10 points, while Morgan Wozniak provided the perimeter complement, knocking down four 3s.
“Once the first one goes in, I feel it, and it just elevates my whole game,” Wozniak said.
“It made me excited,” Morrow said.
Wozniak was one off her career-best of five treys in a game, done last year against SC.
“She’s definitely one of those kids who when she makes her first one, she can make four, five, six in a row,” McGowen said. “She can get in a rhythm. Having Claire back allows us to do some different things offensively. She’s still not 100 percent. She needs to get her legs back, but she brings up our offense.”
Kaylee Welkie added 13 points for LaCrosse, which doesn’t have a player averaging double figures. “It’s really important,” Wozniak said of the spread-out scoring. “If you don’t have enough people scoring, everybody can just close in on one person. It gives them another look.”
Log In
