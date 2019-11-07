Head coach: Wes Bucher, 28-20 in third year at school and overall
Staff: George Gale, Ronnie Marks, Jud Tolmen
Last year: 19-7 (5-2 Porter County Conference), Class A Oregon-Davis Sectional champions
ROSTER
Name`Height`Position`Grade
* Faith Biggs`5-7`Sr.`G
* Delanie Gale`5-4`So.`G
* Olivia Marks`5-8`Fr.`G-F
Lexy Wade`5-9`Sr.`F
* Amber Wolf`6-0`Sr.`F-G
Holly Noveroske`6-2`Jr.`C
Lillian Tolmen`5-5`Fr.`G
Violet Noveroske`5-10`Fr.`C-F
Lauren Bowmar`6-0`So.`C
Falyn Anthony`5-6`Jr.`G
Elle Kimmel`5-2`Jr.`G
* Abbie Tomblin`5-9`So.`G
* — projected starter
Key losses: Skyler Wildfong (6.4 ppg), Kate Rudolph (3.1 ppg), Marissa Carr (1.8 ppg).
Key returning players: Wolf (12.5 ppg), Tomblin (9.8 ppg), Biggs (8.3 ppg), Gale (5 ppg), Wade (2.2 ppg).
Outlook: The Satellites brace for their move to Class 2A by returning four of their top five scorers. While there are only 12 players in the entire program, Bucher has the necessary depth to employ the up-tempo style of play in which this versatile group of athletes excels. "The people who wanted to be here are here. The others moved on," he said. "We have five, six guards and five, six post players, so we're balanced," he said. "We have kids with specific skills who will fit into specific roles, some impressive height, kids who are impressive on the defensive end, kids who are strong on the offensive end. I could see us having a different high scorer every night." While S.C. has the post play, shooting and playmakers to produce in a half-court game, it aims to hang its hat on the other end, where it found success last year with a withering 1-3-1 trap. "We're embracing the kind of basketball the kids like to play — pressing, in your face defense," Bucher said. "They love it. We have the mentality that we're going to turn defense into offense. We have to be ready to be tough in the fourth quarter. They've been grinding, they're in great shape, and they're ready for it." South Central expects to contend for the PCC round-robin and tournament titles and is enthusiastic about the new challenges, namely North Judson, that the move up in class will bring. "The environment has been extremely positive," Bucher said. "What (the numbers) have done has made it really competitive." With Wade (ankle) out for a few weeks, Marks will step into the lone open spot in the lineup.
— Jim Peters
