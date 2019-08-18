Last season: 3-8, (0-4 Greater South Shore Conference), lost in second round of Class A 41 Sectional to North Judson
Head coach: Buzz Schoff, 7-14 in third year at South Central and overall
Schedule: Aug. 23, at Triton, 6:30; Aug. 30, vs. Culver, 6:30; Sept. 6, at Boone Grove (Valparaiso), 7; Sept. 13, Wheeler, 7; Sept. 20, at Calumet*, 7; Sept. 27, Lake Station*, 7; Oct. 4, River Forest*, 7; Oct. 11, at Bishop Noll*, 7; Oct. 18, at Hanover Central. * -- conference game.
Basic formations: Pistol zone read offense, 4-3 defense.
Key losses: QB-DB-P Kyle Schmack (2,113 total yards, 25 touchdowns); LB Jackson Meloy (978 yards rushing, 7 TD, 126 tackles); LB Wes Battleday (78 tackles).
Returning starters: 10 (Six offense/four defense).
Key returners: QB Brady Glisic, Jr.; WR-DB Zack Christy, Sr. (29 catches, 536 yards, 3 TD; 89 tackles); RB-LB Jake Osburn, Sr. (21 carries, 82 yards; 24 receptions, 449 yards; 54 tackles, 4 TFL); OL-DL Logan Notaro, Sr. (51 tackles), OL Brendan Carr, Jr.; K-WR-DB Andrew Karsten, Sr. (4 catches, 57 yards; 51 tackles; 25-28 PAT, 1 FG).
Key newcomers: WR Evan Walters, Jr.; WR-DB Jacob Oehmen, So.; LB-TE-RB Matt Mulligan, So.
Outlook: Schmack and Meloy are significant losses, but Schoff is optimistic about what he has to work with, notably the team's speed. "Speed wins," Schoff said. "We've probably got 25 kids who have sub-five(-second), 40(-yard dashes). We're going to use our team speed to our advantage on both sides of the ball. What we give up on in size, we'll make up for with speed. We've got to chuck the ball in the air because we've got a lot of athletes who can outrun other kids."
Glisic missed over half of last season with a knee injury, then injured the other knee during basketball, but is back playing his former position. A versatile runner-thrower, he has plenty of options in Osburn, Christy, Oehmen, Karsten and Walters, who was hurt last season. "Both (Glisic and Osburn) are dangerous in that (running) aspect," Schoff said. "If we get a little confusion with defensive lineman, make them bite one time, that's all really we need. (Mulligan) will run up the middle. We have four wideouts who are dangerous on every level of the field. We've got about six or seven that can play the position. It's going be more of a team effort. When push comes to shove, there's no one guy we're going to go to, but there's four or five we know we can go to. It makes it a little more exciting, more dangerous. Now it's a guessing game. We've got four wideouts they've got to cover. We know we're going to have one who's one on one. I just hope we don't outrun (Glisic's) arm."
Notaro, a third-year starter, moves from tackle to guard with the 6-foot-7 Carr shifting to tackle with Andrew Huizar and Brice Glisic also holding down line spots. "We've got a bunch of kids who 5-9, 180 pounds, but we've still got to have five linemen. I'll take our other six against anybody else's other six. How successful we are will come down to how our linemen step up and play."
Mulligan, a New Buffalo transfer, takes Meloy's crucial spot on defense, where Notaro, Osburn, Christy and Karsten are also mainstays. Oehmen steps in at a linebacker spot. "I think we'll be fine," Schoff said. "Jake's quicker than everybody. He's going to bring the hammer even at 150 pounds or whatever. He's so valuable elsewhere other than stopping the run all the time. Zack's 6-1, 190. They're really like run-stopping safeties. Linemen never count on blocking safeties. We'll line them at seven yards and it creates problems." Karsten is also back at kicker. With some favorable tweaks to the conference and sectional alignments, Schoff feels good about the Satellites' chances to compete in both. "We're hoping to be in the mix for both of those," he said.
— Compiled by Jim Peters
