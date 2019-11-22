Head coach: Joe Wagner, 9-37 in third year at South Central and overall
Staff: Zach Coulter, Mark Richards
Last year: 4-19 (1-6 Porter County Conference)
Roster
Name`Hgt.`Yr.`Pos.
*Zack Christy`6-1`Sr.`G
Brady Glisic`6-0`Jr.`F
Alex Newburn`5-10`So.`F
*Gavin Scott`5-11`Jr.`G
*Trent Smoker`5-10`Sr.`G
*Brendan Carr`6-8`Jr.`C
Karson Bailey`5-10`Sr.`C
Todd Snyder`5-7`So.`G
Jax Markus`5-9`Fr.`G
Tony Guevara`5-9`So.`G
Sam Haschel`5-10`So.`G
*Trent Hudspeth`6-3`Jr.`G
Justin Bunce`5-8`So.`G
* -- projected starter
Key losses: Kyle Schmack (2.5 ppg.), Jake Osburn
Key returnees: Christy (12.3 ppg.), Carr (8.9 ppg.), Hudspeth (4.9 ppg.), Smoker (4.3 ppg.), Glisic (4.0 ppg.)
Christy isn't a natural point guard, but he stepped into the role effectively last season. "He was pushed into a role he wasn't necessarily ready for and did a pretty solid job," Wagner said. "He's a score-first point guard. He's seeing things pretty well, it's just a matter of being able to put some touch on his passes."
Carr has expanded his game to add the threat of the 3-point shot to his arsenal. "There aren't not too many 6-8, 245-pound guys walking around," Wagner said. "I think he can be a double-double guy. He's expanded his game. He came in in better shape from football than last year. He's still working to play with that motor. We're a base motion team, curl cutting, so if he can play on the perimeter a little, it opens up some things inside."
Look for Smoker and Hudspeth to absorb more of a scoring role. "Hudspeth's a little taller, a little thicker," Wagner said. "He played AAU with Brendan. He's got a good stroke. There's an increased confidence there. Smoker struggled with being ready to pull the trigger. What I'm seeing now, he's ready to be aggressive. He has good footwork, so he's able to penetrate, find open guys."
Glisic is still knocking off some rust after a knee injury ended his season in January and will come off the bench at least at the outset of the season. "He missed summer basketball, so he didn't have much of an off-season," Wagner said. "There's still a little bit of the mental game with the cutting and stuff, but he's fighting through it."
Key newcomer: Scott
Scott saw his minutes increase after Glisic was lost and now will move into a starting spot. "He came on toward the end of the year," Wagner said. "He's gotten a little taller, a little thicker. He's wiry. He has some athleticism to him. He'll probably be making the biggest jump from where he was last year. He came on toward the end, he hit a couple big 3s in the sectional win. It was good to get him that experience." Bailey didn't play last year but could work into the rotation. He will provide depth along with Newburn, Guevara and Snyder. "Snyder can shoot it," Wagner said. "He could come in against a zone and knock down some shots. Guevara's real athletic and has a great motor. We may give up some scoring, but they can give us some good minutes defensively, rebound."
Outlook: Defense remains the team's backbone, but with its top five scorers back, it should translate to an improved offense. "Because of that experience, this is the farthest along we've been," Wagner said. "We defended pretty solid (last year), it was just being able to score the basketball. It was a confidence issue. Now guys are very aggressive to score to the point we have to pull back a bit. Our guys are more skilled. Our decision-making will be better. We're not going to score 60, 70 (points) a game, but we'll try to push early offense and if we don't get it, we'll just try to be solid with (the ball). Every team talks about not playing through makes and misses, we talk about it every day. We just have to hone in on the details." S.C. should be poised for a jump in wins and in the conference. "I think we're overlooked," Wagner said. "But when you get four wins, that's how it works."
-- Jim Peters
