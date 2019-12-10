Slicers' Riley Ott presented framed All-Star jersey

Prior to last Friday night's varsity game, former La Porte star and current Purdue Fort Wayne freshman Riley Ott was surprised by being presented her framed Indiana All-Star No. 13 jersey by Slicers coach Rob Walker and her family. Pictured, from left: Mother Jami Ott, Walker, Riley, sister Ryin Ott, and father Al Ott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.