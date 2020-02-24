Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
La Porte senior Tyson Nisley was pinned by Indianapolis Cathedral’s Logan Bailey in the first round of the state finals on Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, ending his senior season with a 43-6 record.
“Tyson represented La Porte well in many different ways,” Slicers coach Louie Kuzdas said. “He went out there with a game plan. He ended up getting taken down, but made it to the second period. He took a shot and his opponent countered, then put a cradle on him and got him to his back.”
