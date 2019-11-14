Almost eight years ago, I made the best professional decision of my life. At the time, I was working over at Michigan City High School in the technology department, and I also had a gig as assistant wrestling coach. I enjoyed both jobs, but like many 20-somethings, I was always on the lookout for something around the bend.
During some down time at work one afternoon, I began researching a program called Indianapolis Teaching Fellows. I figured I’d make good use of company time and go through the application process that day. I filled out typical information and submitted my short essays detailing why I’d be an effective teacher in an urban, low-income environment. I hit “submit” and went home.
A month later, sometime in January, I received an email asking me to come to Marian University for the in-person interview. My wife and I were thrilled when we received the news. The possibility of leaving La Porte for Indianapolis was nothing short of enticing. We began googling images of the Canal, the Monon Trail, and just about anything we could to romanticize our possible shot at an upcoming adventure.
As the day of the interview approached, my nerves began to give way. The interview process required me to come ready with a lesson which I would deliver to a panel of my peers and judges. I had never given a lesson before, not to mention I had a healthy dose of stage fright at the time. Add those two factors, and my excitement was slowly giving way to dread.
The night before the interview, I stayed in West Lafayette with my friends Derek and Dave. I was about 70 percent done with “memorizing” my lesson, and all the things I was going to say. The lesson was supposed to be five minutes. I believe my first rehearsal was about 15 minutes. I was a nervous wreck, and did not feel prepared at all. I remember thinking, “there is no possible way I can actually do this and get accepted into the program."
After the first failed rehearsal in front of two of my buddies, my body felt like it was burning up. If a medical professional took my BP, they’d probably have me in the ER with an IV drip of concentrated and experimental beta-blockers, stat. I had to do something to ease my racing mind and body which was stuck somewhere between fight and flight.
So, I slipped into survival mode and laced up some running shoes. Derek, who was a cross-country state runner just three years prior, agreed to go on a run with me around Purdue’s campus. He lived on the outskirts just beyond the golf course. We set out.
Typically, I am not a fast starter. I always like to come into the run as smoothly as possible, allowing my body time to adapt to the demands. From there, I would usually find some speed and finish with whatever I had left. That day was much different however. I started that run as fast as I could, and I remember never looking back.
The topography of Purdue and the surrounding area is hilly and scenic at spots. I remember digging into the hills, leaning into them, and beating each one. When we circled down towards Chauncey Hill, I remember seeing all the students and pedestrians. I had this sense that I was somehow absorbing each pedestrian’s energy as I ran by. The air in my lungs felt like it was already there, and a need for breathing was muted. I was floating, fueled by the gift of terror, promise, and opportunity.
We finished the run after climbing two sand hills located just off the trail by Derek’s apartment. Derek finished about 10 seconds behind me. That was a first that I had ever beaten him in any running activity, but I was guided by intensity that I’m unsure if I’ve matched since that day. I remember breathing hard towards the end, but it went away quickly. I found a bench and sat down, allowing my endorphins and spirit to fill with goodness.
I rehearsed a few more times after that, and reeled the lesson in a bit. That night I didn’t get any sleep and I drove down to Indy at about 3 a.m., a good four hours before I had to show up. I sat in the dark parking lot anticipating the day. Needless to say, I got through the interview phase and my career in teaching began the following May.
Looking back at the whole sequence of events, from the slow day at work, to the first application and essay, to the joy and promise of a new future, the preparation of the lesson, the run, and the execution of the interview and lesson, I honestly think it was the run that I needed the most. I needed to rely on myself to accomplish something big. That run gave me the calmness I needed in times of chaos, and the belief in myself that I could not only beat Derek, but really any task that lay around the bend.
