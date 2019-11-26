NEW CARLISLE — The term "record-breaking" is often used lightly, in circumstances that don't quite warrant it.
But for New Prairie quarterback Chase Ketterer, "record-breaking" is just about the perfect way to describe his senior season
He rushed for 2,496 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 games, averaging out to 192 yards (8.1 per carry) and just over two-and-a-half touchdowns per contest, leading the Cougars to a Class 4A regional appearance against Hobart. Staggering stats nonetheless, breaking a plethora of school records in the process of being named the La Porte County Offensive Player of the Year.
It took just one game for the records to begin to shatter, as Ketterer broke three on opening night in La Porte.
Prior to the game against the Slicers, he sat 14 points behind Tyler Weller for the school's all-time record in total points, trailed Weller's other record of career total touchdowns by two, and was just one score behind another of Weller's records in career rushing touchdowns.
Ketterer realized he had a chance at history on that August night and found his groove offensively after fumbling the ball on New Prairie's opening drive. He found the end zone on a 29-yard rush, then again on a two-point conversion, and then tied the all-time total touchdowns record with a 31-yard pass at the end of the first half. It took just two quarters for Ketterer to tie Weller in total touchdowns, career rushing touchdowns and career points scored.
It was just a matter of time now for Ketterer, and it didn't take long.
With the ball on his own 39-yard line on the second offensive play of the half, he pulled the ball back on a read option, deciding to run it himself. Ketterer cut left off the tackle to get outside the La Porte front seven and showed off his best asset. He saw a running lane and hit it hard, beating the defense 61 yards into the end zone for his third touchdown and 20th point of the night.
The long scamper with 10:46 remaining in the third quarter gave Ketterer his 348th point of his career, breaking three of Weller’s records in the process. Ketterer ended the night with 341 total yards, 223 rushing, 118 passing, four total touchdowns and three school records.
“Growing up in New Prairie, man, it’s awesome,” Ketterer said. “Watching Weller and (Nick) Brassell, both of them had a crazy amount of touchdowns and what not. Beating the guys I looked up to when I was younger, it’s a crazy, great feeling for me.”
Name the record and Ketterer probably broke it in the remaining 12 games of his senior campaign. It took only four games for him to break a pair of other records. Ketterer took home the career rushing yards (Nick Wilson, 3,831) and rushing attempts (Wilson, 517) records in an impressive 188-yard, five-total-touchdown performance in a rout of South Bend St. Joseph.
Fast-forward to the Cougars' second round sectional matchup with Culver Academies, and he found himself within contention for another prestigious mark. Wilson, who Ketterer shared the backfield with as a sophomore tailback in 2017, rushed for 1,978 yards in 2017. Ketterer sat 119 yards from that stmndard, looking to break a record many thought wouldn't be touched for quite some time.
Just 48 minutes later, and one more record had Ketterer's name on it. He ran for 190 yards and three scores on the ground, leading New Prairie to a dominant 49-3 victory. Not to be outdone, Ketterer eyed Weller's single-season touchdown record of 36 from 2014, when the Cougars made it to the state championship, two weeks later against Hobart.
He scored four times and ran all over Plymouth for 286 yards in the sectional finals, bringing him within one score of tying Weller. Weird things happened against the Brickies however, as it was the only game all year in which Ketterer didn't score a touchdown on the ground. He did pass for one score though, tying Weller at 36 touchdowns in a season, but a swarming Hobart defense limited him from breaking another record and brought New Prairie's season to a close.
"I mean, it's definitely disappointing losing in the regional," Ketterer said. "But looking back on it, it was a great year. I couldn't have asked for anything more, besides maybe to keep winning. But it was a great season, for sure."
While the records are nice and surely will be sources of pride for Ketterer when looking back on his career, they're not everything. They're not even what he'll remember most from his time as a Cougar. The first thing that comes to Ketterer's mind when asked about that is "the atmosphere at the Penn game this year."
A late-game drive that was kept alive due to Ketterer's clutch fourth-down conversions was capped off with an Adam Borror touchdown run with less than a minute to go, giving New Prairie a 21-17 lead against the powerhouse Kingsmen. And on the last play of the game, it was Ketterer — who was subbed in at safety for the final play — and a mob of his teammates batting down a Penn shot to the end zone to seal the victory.
Associate head coach Bill Gumm shed tears, helmets were tossed into the air in a frenzy, and the stands at Amzie Miller Field were shaking. Never has a regular-season win meant so much to the Cougars, and Ketterer was at the very center of it all, rushing for a gritty 165 yards and a touchdown.
"That was a huge moment for all of us," Ketterer said. "The atmosphere around that game was insane. There were so many people going crazy. Winning that game with everybody running onto the field after, that was a pretty surreal moment for sure. When everybody started sprinting onto the field after and jumping into each other and everything, that's something I'll remember for the rest of my life."
Success such as this year's win against the Kingsmen doesn't come without the hard work put in outside scheduled practices and weight room sessions. Ketterer was as good an example as any with this, using a majority of his free time in the offseason to better himself as a football player.
"The work he put in on his own time was what separated him from the rest," Gumm said. "Being a two-sport athlete, he really doesn't have a whole lot of time to himself. But when he wasn't practicing or playing in games with us or the basketball team, he always made the time to make himself better. Whether it was working with a quarterback coach or working out on his own, he always did things on his own time to become better. He sets a great example in that aspect. That's how you become successful."
Ketterer's work ethic paid off in a couple of big ways. Most importantly to him, he helped his team reach great heights such as the Penn victory and the No. 1 ranking in the state in 4A.
But with his team's success, he also put up some gaudy numbers in a dominant career. His performance has plenty of colleges looking at him, including Notre Dame, where Ketterer went on two official visits this year.
"Man, it was so awesome visiting there," Ketterer said. "I've been a fan of them my whole life, and just meeting coach (Brian) Kelly, some of the players, touring around the school and the facilities, it was unreal. It'd be really hard to pass up on Notre Dame if they offered me a walk-on spot."
He hasn't received an offer from Notre Dame yet, but he expects to hear back on the status of that after the high school and college football seasons come to a close.
Ketterer realizes that while football is his passion, he can't bank on it turning into a career. With a 3.94 grade point average, he's one of the smartest kids not only on his football team, but in all of New Prairie. While Notre Dame is well-known for its storied football program, what makes South Bend so attractive to Ketterer is the top-notch education he would receive if given an opportunity to attend.
"Academically, Notre Dame is as good as it gets," Ketterer said. "School has always come first for me, and continuing my education at a school like that would be great... I'm still not sure if I want to go into marketing or sports medicine, but Notre Dame has really great programs for both. So, hopefully I can get the chance to play football and study one of those for the next four years."
