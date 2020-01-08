MICHIGAN CITY — The last thing a hot basketball team wants is a break.
The holiday schedule left Michigan City no say in the matter as the Wolves came into Tuesday’s game with Plymouth off a 16-day layoff.
"You just don't know what you're going to do," City coach Tom Wells said.
Some of the holiday malaise seemed to hinder the Wolves for the better part of three quarters, before a defense-inspired run to start the fourth quarter pushed them past the Pilgrims, 60-50, in a game that was closer than the result.
"I thought we were going to keep having easy games, but we didn't have a game over break and we came out sluggish," City's Dez'Mand Hawkins said. "We have to have the same mentality we had before the break. They were hanging around, but we knew sooner or later we'd pull away. We just had to step our game up. Defense wins games. That's the main key of this team. We had no choice but to come out with our 'A' game. We knew we couldn't lose at home."
Trailing by two after the third, City scored six quick points off three turnovers, a Jamie Hodges, Jr. steal and slick reverse layup prompting a Plymouth timeout at 46-42. Jake Reichard settled the Pilgrims with a drive and a trey, but the Wolves pulled away with the next seven points.
"We weren't in foul trouble in the second half, so we could be more aggressive," Wells said. "We had that spurt where they had three, four, five turnovers in a row, and that was kind of the dagger that got us what we needed. We rebounded much better in the second half. Caron (McKinney)'s energy was big, of course Dez gets to the basket on a few occasions. It was another game where we have to make plays late, things that are very meaningful in close games in February."
In the first half, poor perimeter shooting and rebounding balanced out a defensive effort that netted nine turnovers and a string of four runouts in an 11-0 first-quarter surge. Up 24-16 after the second of two Evan Bush treys, City stammered to the half, going scoreless over a stretch of four minutes that saw Plymouth reel off 12 points in a row before four Hawkins' free throws forged a halftime tie.
"We knew we should've been up at halftime," Hawkins said. "They got up on us on offensive rebounds."
City was 3 of 13 from the arc in the first half with Hawkins scoring 13 points.
"Normally, what happens, your energy, your tenaciousness sometimes is relative to the ball going in the basket," Wells said. "The ball doesn't go in the basket, so it takes away some of our giddy-up defensively. Their second shots were the difference in the first half. Us being in the bonus just stops the game. We don't want the game to stop."
Plymouth came out blazing from deep in the third with four triples, including a pair by Adam Hunter, that staked the visitors to a 40-33 advantage. The Pilgrims (4-7) led 42-40 heading to the fourth, but were ultimately done in by 21 turnovers.
"We knew they couldn't hold pressure, so eventually we had to apply it," Hawkins said.
Hawkins led all scorers with 20. Bush notched 14 with Hodges, a defensive catalyst in the second half, adding 13. Omarion Hatch had four steals. City was 5 of 22 from distance overall.
"We didn't attack the gaps very well," Wells said. "We can't say it's the guards' fault or the bigs' fault. It's demanding it on the inside and the guards getting it to you when you're open, too. That's something we've got to get better at. There's more than one way to get the ball in the paint. The guards have got to take it in there via the bounce, too."
Reichard had 17 points for the Pilgrims, but was 2 of 9 from the line. Adam Hunter’s 12 points all came on treys.
MC’s 7-1 start is the best in school history.
"That's what too many people are aware of," Wells said. "Hopefully, it's a stepping stone. I know what we want to do come the first week of March and there's still a lot of improvement to do. Part of it is our practice focus. It just comes and goes."
Michigan City 60, Plymouth 50
Dez’Mand Hawkins had 20 points for the Wolves.
