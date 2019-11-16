La PORTE — Unselfish play in basketball often gets overlooked.
Not for Rob Walker.
La Porte's girls coach stresses that aspect of the game every day to his team. On Saturday afternoon, his squad reaped the benefits.
Behind selfless play and tenacious trapping defense, the Slicers dispatched visiting South Bend Clay, leading by at least double digits the last three quarters en route to a comfortable 62-24 win.
"In practice, we've been learning how to work together more, pass the ball, making the extra pass is really important for us,” La Porte's Nyla Asad said. “Because it makes us better. It gets the crowd excited. Just playing as a team, that's just what gets us the 'W.'”
Following a 31-15 deficit at the break, the Colonials (2-2) scored the first five points of the third period to cut the margin to 11.
The Slicers (3-2) immediately responded, though, with a 13-2 spurt to close the third and a massive 31-4 run the rest of the way. That turned a semi-competitive contest at 31-20 into a romp for La Porte. It used the combination of unselfish play and stingy, trapping defense to pull away.
The team was particularly unselfish after the break.
“We talked about that in the locker room and that's a key,” Walker said. “I guess they have to figure out that it doesn't matter who the leading scorer is each game because we have probably three players who could be a different leading scorer each game. As long as we get that through their heads, we could be really good, because a three-headed monster is a lot harder to guard than one.”
The Slicers' defense also turned up the pressure, forcing countless turnovers. That permitted the squad to go ahead 44-22 heading to the fourth.
"We changed up our defense a little bit and we stepped it up,” Asad said of the pivotal third-quarter spurt. “We pressured the ball a lot more. That's what caused us to get those steals.
"We were more aggressive defensively and we got our hands in the passing lane a lot. Making sure we get those defensive and offensive rebounds."
For the game, Clay committed 24 turnovers.
Besides the defense, La Porte's offensive rebounding was solid all day, resulting in some easy putbacks or fouls.
Ryin Ott paced the Slicers with a game-high 24 points, to go along with eight rebounds and three steals, while Asad also reached double figures with 11 points, and added six boards and three steals. Aydin Shreves added six points off the bench, and Kayla Jones led the Slicers with five assists, in addition to five steals and four rebounds. Lauren Pollock corralled nine boards, and Alanti Biggers had four rebounds and four assists.
All but two of La Porte's 12 players scored.
Ott finished 6-of-8 on two-point field goals.
“Ryin Ott had a really nice game, shot the ball well,” Walker said. “She was very efficient. She didn't force anything. She just really looked for her shot. She was very unselfish.”
At the same time, Walker recognized Shelby Linn as doing some of the dirty work on the court.
“Shelby is one of those players that every coach wants on his team because she does those little things,” Walker added. “It seems like she's the glue who holds the team together. In the paint, she's talking on defense. She's a safety out there, where if something breaks down in the first tier on our press, she seems to be there.”
The Slicers finished a superb 15-for-16 (94 percent) on free throws as well.
Tonia Horston-Smith and Alayja Dillard led the Colonials with six points apiece.
At the start, the Slicers led by as much as nine points, including 13-4 with just under two minutes left in the opening quarter. They used a suffocating defense to force numerous turnovers.
After taking a 16-7 cushion after the first, La Porte pushed the advantage to double digits early in the second. It continued to apply aggressive defensive pressure. Ott, who tallied 15 points in the first half, had a three-point play after receiving an interior pass from Linn after getting an offensive rebound. That made it 23-9 Slicers with 5:44 to go before the break and they never looked back, increasing the margin to the aforementioned 16 at the break.
La Porte’s junior varsity prevailed 45-36. Natalie Thiem guided the Slicers with 13 points, and Olivia Combs had 10 points. Isabella Schreeg netted eight.
La Porte 62, S.B. Clay 24
The Slicers’ Ryin Ott earned 24 points and eight rebounds.
