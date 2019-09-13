Self-inflicted wounds

UNION MILLS — Despite an emotionally-charged effort in front of a packed house, South Central fell 29-7 to Wheeler on veterans and first responder’s night Friday.
“All week, we talked about playing with more emotion, and I think it showed,” said Satellites coach Buzz Schoff. “You take away four plays and we might have a different outcome.”
In the first half, it was all about quick strikes by the Bearcats, which took a 21-7 lead at halfime. South Central (0-4) was able to move the ball, but a touchdown negated by a holding penalty took the wind out of the home team’s sails early in the game.
Wheeler was able to score on its first possession after a shaky start by the Satellites. A blocked punt put Wheeler in scoring position early and a quick drive ending with a pass from Bryce Cattherman to Hunter Reif gave the Bearcats a 7-0 lead.
The Satellites played with urgency on its next possession. Jake Osburn busted a run up the gut for a 49-yarder, flipping the field in South Central’s favor. After another Osburn first down, Brady Glisic took a quarterback keeper from the 8-yard line into the end zone, tying the game near the end of the first quarter.
“Every play, I give it my all,” said senior Jake Osburn. “I’m seeing these opportunities to carry the ball as some of my last chances to help this team.”
On the ensuing Wheeler possession, South Central’s defense stepped up after a 30-yard pass to start the drive. The defensive line was able to get key penetration forcing two incomplete passes brining up third down. The Satellites forced a fumble on the next play, prrompting a punt.
South Central was unable to put points on the board after the big stop, and the Satellites paid for it. Catherman found pay dirt on the first play from scrimmage, shredding South Central’s defense for a 45-yard touchdown run off a keeper.
The Satellites were silenced on its next drive, and once again, Wheeler was able to put up another quick score from Catherman on a 58-yard run.
After halftime, the Satellites seemed poised to close the gap. The defense stepped up once to force another Wheeler punt on its first possession. The offense was able to move the ball with an 18-yard keeper from Glisic, but a 31-yard Osburn run was negated by a hold.
South Central had several self-inflicted wounds that took points from the board, including two scores called back and 100-yards' worth of penalties.
“Little things hurt us tonight,” said Schoff. “We didn’t play clean football and couldn’t push ourselves over that hump.”
In the second half, the Satellites defense held its own, but the offense was shut down despite showing ability to move the ball.
“South Central is a young and emotionally fired up team,” said Wheeler head coach Adam Hudak. “We managed to not turn the ball over, and Trey Gibson was able to take control and pound the ball in the second half.”
The Satellites attempted to air the ball out late in the game, but it proved to be too little, too late.
“I need to show more patience in the pocket,” said Glisic. “I need to trust that the pocket is going to hold and get rid of the ball to find the open receivers.”
South Central has a Greater South Shore Conference game next at Calumet, a team the Satellites look forward to playing.
“We have to believe that we can make the plays, and we need to trust our senior leadership,” said senior Zack Christy.
Wheeler 29, South Central 7
Brady Glisic scored the Satellites' sole touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.