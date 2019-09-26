La PORTE — Despite facing undefeated Wheeler, who was also Class A state runner-up last year, La Porte's girls soccer team was in decent shape at the break.
It hung tough with the mighty Bearcats in the opening half, trailing just 1-0.
Four goals in approximately a six-minute stretch in the second stanza proved hurtful, though, and Riley Garcia finished the scoring with a hat trick, sending the Slicers to a 5-0 setback on Thursday night at Kesling Park.
“With Wheeler being state runner-ups and state champs a couple times, we did a really good job coming out and coming after them, holding them off," La Porte co-head coach Ashley Rozparzynska said. “We held them off for 35 minutes. Our girls came out and they fought. And they knew exactly what they needed to do and they performed very well.”
Garcia, who began the scoring with a tally with five minutes left before the break, earned three goals on the night and added a pair of assists. She netted her last two goals in less than a minute span in the second half, making it 5-0 with 27:48 left.
“She's just locked in,” Wheeler coach and former Slicers' coach Bryan Murray said. “She's without question one of the best in the area and in the district. She's been game planned since Lyric (Green) left and we graduated that senior class. She's been phenomenal. She's got like 23 goals on the year and everybody's always paying attention to her.”
La Porte (3-8) attempted to claw back in the last 20 minutes, but it couldn't find the back of the net. It didn't have many excellent scoring chances, however, it controlled the ball on its half of the field more in the second against the Bearcats (12-0-2).
The five-goal margin proved insurmountable.
“They were doing a lot of through-balls, which was causing our defenders to sprint and run,” Rozparzynska said. “They just wore our defense out slowly and slowly. We tried to get subs in there to try to get them subbed out, but once you have so many people running you like that, it's hard.”
Anna Capellari notched two tallies for Wheeler, who started its second-half surge with 33:32 to go. Capellari began the barrage as she beat La Porte goalie Lauren Pollock with the ball, then had an easy finish to push the lead to 2-0.
Two-and-a-half minutes later, Capellari scored again to make it a three-goal advantage.
Pollock then came off her line and corralled the loose ball to deny the visitors another possible goal with just over 29 minutes remaining.
But exactly 30 seconds later, Garcia recorded her second score of the contest, from the left side of the field and finishing it to the right part of the net. That extended the cushion to 4-0.
Less than a minute later, Garcia capped the scoring with her third goal.
Bre Perryman added two helpers in the match for the visitors.
With 11:18 left, the Slicers' Erin Johnson had a good scoring chance, however, her shot was a little to the left of the goal and was saved by the Bearcats' keeper.
Even though her squad lost, Rozparzynska was particularly proud of its effort prior to half.
“Heart, it was all heart,” she said. “They got that win against Michigan City on Tuesday, and they held that fire and they came right back out and started coming after them again. It's all mental, it's all a mental game.”
Rozparzynska added all of the team's defenders did a great job versus Wheeler, holding their own as long as they could.
"I'm proud of all of them," she said.
The Slicers were fresh off a dramatic 1-0 victory at the nemesis Wolves two nights earlier. Gabby Latchford tallied a header goal in that contest.
"She had an amazing header from Maddie Coates on a corner," Rozparzynska added. "It was beautiful and it was a nice shot."
On Thursday, Latchford had another terrific scoring opportunity midway through the opening half. The senior’s close-range shot went just wide right, keeping the game scoreless.
There wasn’t a junior varsity match.
Wheeler 5, La Porte 0
The Bearcats’ Riley Garcia netted a hat trick with three goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.