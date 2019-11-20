Head coach: Drew Eubank, 10-13 in second season at Westville
Last season: 10-13 (4-3 Porter County Conference); lost to Kouts, 69-51, in the Class A Morgan Twp. Sectional semifinals
Roster
Name`Hgt.`Year`Pos.
*Josh DeChantal`6-4`Sr.`G
*Jace Woods`6-0`Sr.`G
*Jaron Hannon`6-1`Sr.`G
*Daijon Reddix 5-8`Sr.`G
Zack Mitchell`5-7`Sr.`G
Deemeco McCoy`6-2`Sr.`F
Carlin Young`6-0`Jr.`G
*Alec Hannon`6-0`Jr.`G
* -- projected starter
Key losses: Preston Lake (5.5 ppg.), Jose Jenkins (4.7 ppg.; transfer to Michigan City), LaQunn Wilson (3.5 ppg.), Brayden Qualkenbush, Elliot Bogart, Chris Sherwood, Andrew Schmitt.
Key returnees: DeChantal (14.2 ppg.), Woods (12.6 ppg.), Young (3.6 ppg.), J. Hannon, A. Hannon.
"We have five guys pretty interchangeable as far as matchups," Eubank said. "Josh is a tough guard for a lot of teams because he's a 6-3, 6-4, strong kid who can shoot, finish inside. Josh and Jace are going to carry a lot of the scoring load. They're dangerous outside, can beat people off the dribble and get their own shots. Carlin can be that microwave off the bench. He's a very good one-on-one player. He can play point guard, which can free up Jace. Both Hannons are guys who can get hot. Jaron is pretty good around the basket. When Alec gets it going, he can shoot it with anybody else. They're both hard-nosed defenders, which is invaluable."
Key newcomers: Reddix (5.2 ppg. at Michigan City), McCoy.
With the coaching change at Michigan City that resulted in Jenkins' departure, Reddix came to Westville along with McCoy, who didn't play last year. "He's going to have games when he scores 30 and games when he's a passer," Eubank said. "One of the things I really like about Daijon is he knows after the first or second jump shot if it's not there and he switches gears. He'll try to heat himself up, but he's also unselfish. He will go to the basket. He's a kid who will never be 0 for 10. After two or three, he's taking layups, getting to the free throw line." Reddix is expected to move right into a prominent scoring role. McCoy has big bounce and can provide rebounding and interior defense on a team lacking in size. "He's the only post-type player we have," Eubank said. "He's athletic and a little taller, so he'll play inside."
Outlook: As the roster shows, Westville has a ton of guards. "We'll try to spread it out," Eubank said. "Seven guys will have the green light to catch and shoot. We're probably going to shoot a lot of 3s. We have a lot of guys who can get hot, but the dangerous part of that is we have a lot of guys who can get cold, too. We also have guys who can take people off the dribble. It'll be a matter of identifying mismatches and taking advantage of them." With the change in personnel, Eubank will move to a five-out offense and open the floor defensively. "We're going to be harder to guard," he said. "Teams can game plan to take away one or two guys, they can't game plan to take away three or four. We had a lot of teams who collapsed the lane on us last year. We should be more open. Guys just have to get used to the spacing. It probably looks more like AAU, which they should be familiar with. We're not trying to mimic those teams, that's just the hand we've been dealt. We were kind of stuck in a half-court zone last year. I think we can press, trap, treat screens a little differently. With our lack of size, we're going to struggle to rebound. We've got to work harder to box people out, make sure we're not taking ourselves out of position to rebound." Depth is also a concern. "We're thin," Eubank said. "We're wanting to play uptempo, we have to stay in great shape and avoid foul trouble. That was a big problem last year. We have four spots at the end of the bench we're waiting for kids on JV to claim. There are a lot of guys who are close, we've just got to see it. We hope they take the leap soon." Westville should be in the top tier of the PCC and while it moves up to 2A, the bump may actually improve their sectional chances. -- Jim Peters
