Head coach: Tom Wells, 0-0 in first year at Michigan City, 326-330 in 31st year overall
Staff: Antonio Hurt, Jake Parker, Will Walker
Last year: 10-14 (2-5 Duneland Athletic Conference), lost to Chesterton 36-28 in first round of Class 4A Portage Sectional
Roster
Name`Hgt.`Yr.`Pos.
Caron McKinney`6-2`Sr.`F
*DezMand Hawkins`6-2`Sr.`G
Warren Sails`5-9`Jr.`G
*Tahari Watson`5-10`Sr.`G
*Omarion Hatch`5-8`So.`G
Donye Grant`5-9`Jr.`G
*Jalen Bullock`6-6`So.`F
Jamie Hodges`5-9`Fr.`G
*Evan Bush`6-5`Jr.`F
Shelley Miller`6-2`Jr.`F
Jose Jenkins`6-2`Jr.`F
Denzell Spears`6-5`Sr.`C
* -- projected starter
Key losses: Ray Howard (12.8 ppg.), Jaivion Reid (10.7 ppg.), Jevon France (5.4 ppg.), Daijon Reddix (5.2 ppg)
Key returnees: Hawkins (6.3 ppg.), Hatch (5.4 ppg.), Bush (4.0 ppg.), Grant (1.7 ppg.), Bullock (1.6 ppg.), Watson (1.2 ppg.).
On a team that lost a significant amount of its scoring, Wells expects the points void to be filled by Hawkins, Bush, Watson, who has "a scorer's mentality," and Hatch. "(Hatch) is tenacious," Wells said. "Everybody wants to be the guy, but if there's an Alpha, he's the one. This kid is intense beyond intense. He's guarding the other team's best guard, so he sets the tone defensively."
Key newcomers: Jenkins (4.6 ppg. at Westville), Hodges, Sails, McKinney.
Jenkins, a Westville transfer, was a varsity regular there. Sails and McKinney are Valpo transfers who Wells calls 'crazy athletic' and warrant playing time. The highly-acclaimed Hodges, Wells said, "can really score."
Outlook: You certainly need the roster to keep track of the Wolves entering the season with two former players gone and several new ones on board, including three transfers. "We don't have a lot of difference between one and ten, amd now it's one and 12 because I kept a couple big bodies," Wells said. "The way we're doing it right now, we change (the lineup) based on practice. We're rotating. We're not taking kids out for missed shots, for every little turnover. Now we can put them on a short leash defensively, effort-wise. We don't have to coach effort." City's style of play will be reflected in its '84 Fast' slogan, pressure defense and uptempo offense. "It's the old (Rick) Pitino ball," Wells said. "Increase the number of possessions. When you have the better athletes, you need more possessions. The freedom of playing in the fast lane is easy to buy into, but this isn't just roll it out and play. The biggest challenge is, we have one basketball and only 32 minutes." Wells also knows teams aren't simply going to let the Wolves impose their style on games and they'll have to be able to function outside of that when necessary. "In a perfect world, the defense still feeds the offense," Wells said. "We know what we're good at. That's not going to change. We don't want to walk it up, but teams are going to make you play five on five after dead balls. We spend a lot of time on it in practice. Practices probably aren't as fun for them because we make them play five on five. We've gotten a lot better. That's an improvement area." -- Jim Peters
