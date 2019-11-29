Head coach: Fred Mooney, 29-24 in third year at Marquette
Staff: Tim Mooney, Ray Tarnow, Ross Balling, Mat Johnson
Last year: 16-9, Class 2A Winamac Sectional champion, lost 71-70 to Andrean in the Class 2A North Judson Regional
Roster
Name`Hgt.`Yr.`Pos.
Brit Harris`6-0`So.`G
Sam Johnson`5-9`SO.`G
Jake Tarnow`6-1`Sr.`G
Vaunte Johnson`5-11`Sr.`F
Lee Kellom`6-3`Sr.`C
Keden Manna`6-4`So.`F
John Allen`5-11`Jr.`F
Jason Kobe`6-0`Fr.`G
Oz Brooks16-2`Jr.`C
Amare Dunlap`5-10`Sr.`G
Lukas Balling`6-4`Fr.`C
Key losses: Colin Kenney (Furman), 25.8 ppg; Joe Andershock (Holy Cross), 11.8 ppg; Dayn Staab, 8.3 ppg; Karsen Grott, 8 ppg; Jalen Russell, 4.1 ppg
Key returning players: Tarnow, 8.9 ppg; Johnson, 1.6 ppg
Key newcomers: Harris, Allen, Kobe, Balling
Outlook: In over 40 years of coaching, Mooney may be putting his youngest team ever on the floor. Only Tarnow, who blossomed late last season, has played extensively at the varsity level. "We've got a lot of kids where it would be nice to play them two years of JV to get them ready for varsity," Mooney said. "Ain't gonna happen. Most all of them have played AAU. They know what's ahead. They just have to grow in the process. We have to do the best we can with what we have and hopefully make them play our game." Tarnow steps into the lead role and while he is expected to average 15-plus a game, he will be the focal point of opposing teams as the only proven player on the roster. "With Colin, the biggest issue was keeping his teammates engaged instead of watching him," Mooney said. "If five guys are making good cuts, good passes, moving without the ball, then the defense has to guard everybody all the time. That makes it easier for the guy who has the ball. Our offense is predicated on the pass and the cut. They have certain reads that they follow. They're learning it, but they've not mastered it. As time goes, with the strength of our schedule, the pressure we'll see, they'll see why it's important to take care of the little things. If they do what the offense tells them to do, they can be successful. What's neat about this team is they're starting to get it." Mooney expects Harris to be the primary scoring complement to Tarnow and Kobe is a light-it-up shooter. Allen will also move into a starting position. "Brit can shoot and has good handles," Mooney said. "You can't leave (Kobe) open. He's another kid who is going to be asked to fulfill a role he might not be ready for, but he's going to play it. John's a gifted athlete, a smart kid." Marquette isn't big, so rebounding could be a challenge. Johnson, Kellom and Balling will provide the interior presence. Manna won't be eligible to play until late in the season by transfer rule. "Vonte is a good north-south player," Mooney said. "He's an improved player. He's worked hard on his game. His handle is better. His attitude is great. We know we're going to get 100 percent. Lee's another young man who understands his role. In business, I'm constantly reminded to stay within your level of expectation. If you do and try to fulfill it to the best of your ability, the better chance you'll have at success." Marquette's always daunting schedule begins today at Michigan City, but with no conference affiliation, it largely serves as sectional preparation. "We're not going to measure our success by wins and losses, just get better every game," Mooney said. "We're getting thrown into the lion's den right out of the gate. We try to tell them to prepare for the strength, the quickness, the athleticism that they're going to see. We don't want to tuck our tails and shy away from it, but we have to do what we do, just a whole lot better. Let's not shoot ourselves out of the game, let's not turn the ball over, and let's make more third-grade shots than our opponents." Given its youth and a move to a stronger sectional site, Marquette will be challenged to extend its title streak to seven. "It would be great to get seven," Mooney said. "That's written on everyone's mirror. That's what we prepare for." -- Jim Peters
