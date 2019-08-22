Griffith at Michigan City
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last year: Michigan City 53, Griffith 0
Players to watch: MICHIGAN CITY — QB Michael Bradford, RB Jonathon Flemings, RB Lovell Sanders, Jr.; WR Demetrius Garrett, Jr;. WR Kaydarious Jones; LB Marquan Hurt; DL Ernest Frierson, Jr.; DB Brian Walker; LB Robert Jefferson. GRIFFITH — QB Carson Crowe, LB Ryan Davenport.
Outlook: New Panthers coach Adam Musielak debuts against the Wolves, trying to figure out how to make up the 53-point deficit from a season ago/ Crowe didn't start versus City, coming in after an 0-2 start and leading Griffith to eight straight wins before a Class 4A sectional semifinal loss to Lowell. "It's Griffith. They're gonna get scrappy," MC coach Phil Mason said. "We work game-time transition all the time, but when we do it in flow, it's a whole different speed. It's the first game, it's high school football. We've just got to be sharp."
South Central at Triton
Kckoff: 6:30 p.m.
Last year: Triton 30, South Central 17
Players to watch: SOUTH CENTRAL — QB Brady Glisic, RB-DB Jake Osburn, LB-TE Matt Mulligan, WR-DB Zack Christy. TRITON — SB D'Angelo Shumpert, RB Hunter McIntyre
Outlook: The Trojans had substantial graduation losses from its sectional championship team, while the Satellites unveil a new-look balanced attack. "The team that is able to control the line of scrimmage will win this football game," S.C. coach Buzz Schoff said. "They have a some nice lineman that move very well, and two quick slot receivers they like to get to the edge with. If we can allow our backers to flow, we can stop their run game. Defensively they have five guys to stop the run and six playing pass first. This opens up some nice seams in the run game but the six are quick and make up ground very well. We have to be two-dimensional. If we can run the ball early on, this will make them adjust with the two outside backers, which should allow our passing game to be wide open."
New Prairie at La Porte
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last year: New Prairie 42, La Porte 14
Players to watch: Players to watch: LA PORTE — RB/DB/returner Isaac ‘Sunshine’ Alexander, RB Collin Bergquist, QB Robbie Kiner, QB Jack McGuire, DL Matt Neff, DL Jorden Steinhiser, LB Zach Purnell, LB Austin Buda.
NEW PRAIRIE — QB/DB Chase Ketterer, RB Chris Mays, QB/DB Ian Skornog, OL Bryant Schultz, DB Tyler Graeber, LB Taylor Adams, WR Wyatt Kmiecik, WR Kaleb Lewandoski.
Outlook: While the short-handed Slicers are striving to atone for last year's blowout loss, New Prairie is looking for its second straight victory over its county nemesis for the first time since 2012. And ironically, the Cougars won by the same 42-14 score in 2012. Last season, New Prairie dominated both lines of scrimmage and finished with 283 yards rushing. “Obviously, New Prairie's got a fine football team and they're very well coached,” new LP coach Jeremy Lowery said. “They've got some nice players returning, and then, they've got some nice new young players who are going to be a nice addition to their football team. Obviously, a county rivalry. I've been introduced to that right away. You can already feel the energy and excitement in the air.” Six suspended LP starters are going to miss the first two games, plus the first quarter of the third contest against Valparaiso. Lowery declined to name the players and didn't comment on the situation. "Any time you're playing early in the season and particularly a county rival, a real emotional game, it always boils down to who's going to take care of the football better... and limiting those mistakes," Lowery said. "Earlier in the season, I would imagine they've only got so much of their package in and we've only got so much of our package in, so at the end of the day, who's going to tackle better, and who's going to block better, that's going to determine the outcome of the football game." NP associate head coach Bill Gumm knows La Porte will be prepared and ready for the Milk Jug game. "Offensively, we must control the ball, take what they are giving us and get into the correct play call," he said. "We will be relying heavily on the experience that we have returning and our big guys up front. Defensively, we must play disciplined football and do our assignments — 11 guys to the football. Special teams need to get us into good field position and don't give up big plays. Mistakes will happen, learn from our mistakes quickly."
-- compiled by Zack Eldridge and Jim Peters
Zack Eldridge
Tonight's games:
New Prairie 35, La Porte 21
Michigan City 38, Griffith 10
South Central 21, Triton 12
Jim Peters
Tonight's games:
New Prairie 42, La Porte 20
Michigan City 44, Griffith 6
Triton 23, South Central 21
Jack Parodi
This week's games:
New Prairie 41, La Porte 10
Michigan City 56, Griffith 7
Triton 27, South Central 21
