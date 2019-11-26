Head coach: Preston Frame, 17-28 in third year at LaCrosse and overall
Staff: Dusty Young, Marty Rasala, Matt Newland
Last season: 8-14 (3-4 Porter County Conference); lost to Kouts 58-50 in first round of Class A Morgan Twp. Sectional
Roster
Name`Hgt.`Yr.`Pos.
*Kyle Gorski`5-9`So.`G
Devin McCoy`5-3`Sr.`G
Brandon Brust`5-11`Sr.`G
*Zach Grieger`6-5`Sr.`C
*Zach Brust`5-11`Sr.`G
*Hayden Mills`5-10`Sr.`G
Jesse Rhoda`5-9`So.`G
*Ben Garwood`6-4`So.`F
Caedmon Bailey`6-5`Sr.`C
* -- projected starter
Key losses: Kaleb Frazier (14.0 ppg), Hayden McDougal (12.0 ppg), Jaye Mitzner (9.1 ppg), Nate Jones (4.9 ppg), Bradley Tucker (4.0 ppg).
Key returnees: Garwood (4.8 ppg), Z. Brust (4.0 ppg)
Key newcomer: Gorski. The sophomore saw mop-up minutes on varsity as a freshman and will now be handed the keys of the offense.
Outlook: LaCrosse graduated its top six players with 44 points per game scored among them with Garwood and Zach Brust the only holdovers who saw significant minutes. Even so, Frame isn't calling it a rebuilding season. "We're looking for a good year," he said. "We've got guys who can play and guys who play well together. Coming out of our scrimmage, I'm very optimistic about what these guys can do. The thing about this group, even if they haven't played a whole lot together, they know the game. This group is very cerebral and they picked up on things very quickly. They understand what we need to do to win games. We preached that all summer. Guys figured out their roles quickly." Being much smaller, LaCrosse will be much more perimeter-oriented. "The thing that excites me the most, this is by far our best shooting team in my time here," Frame said. "If we don't shoot a high percentage from 3, I'd be shocked. We're going to have to shoot the ball well. Grieger is a wild card for LaCrosse, having missed most of the last two seasons with injuries. While 6-foot-5, he weighs a slim 130 pounds. "It'll be nice to see what he can do with a full season," Frame said. Depth will be a concern for the Tigers, who Frame expects to only go about seven deep, meaning heavy minutes for Gorski, Zach Brust, Garwood and Grieger and a need to stay out of foul trouble. Frame is encouraged about the postseason with LaCrosse's move from Sectional 49 to Sectional 50. "We don't have to play 21st Century," he said. "Regardless of how the regular season goes, we're excited for the postseason. We played Argos, who won that sectional, in the summer, and we hung right with them." -- Jim Peters
