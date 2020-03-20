One La Porte girls and boys basketball player earned 2019-20 All-Duneland Athletic Conference honors. Carson Crass was named to the boys All-DAC team, while Ryin Ott was chosen to the girls All-Conference squad.
Crass shattered former Indiana All-Star and Slicer Greg Tonagel’s season assist record (142) with 148, and Ott averaged 15.4 points and nearly seven rebounds per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.