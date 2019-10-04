'Schleg' enshrined by Trine

Talk about your surprises.
Matt Schlegelmilch was sitting at a wedding reception, listening to his close college friend, Greg Pohlgeers, giving a best man's speech for his just-married younger brother.
The 1993 Michigan City Rogers graduate was completely caught off guard when Pohlgeers casually dropped into the talk that Schlegelmilch was being inducted into the Trine University Athletics Hall of Fame.
"I didn't know. It was a pretty cool way to find out," Schlegelmilch said Thursday as he waited on a flight back to Indiana. "Greg found out the previous Wednesday, so he told (the selection committee) he'd let me know. I was surprised. It's something you don't think would ever happen."
His 290 3s at Trine is a record that still stands. Schlegelmilch shares the record for 3-point accuracy in a game, hitting 7 of 7 vs. Grand Rapids Baptist as a freshman. In an ironic twist, his mark was tied four years later by Michigan City grad Shaun Hill.
"I was a student assistant at the time," Schlegelmilch said. "The coach said, do you want to let him break it? I said, by all means. (Hill)'s from Michigan City, so I was cool with it. They took him out, so we stayed tied. (Hill) didn't know, but he knew after the game."
Schlegelmilch's 10 treys in a game was the school record until 2018 when Pete Smith hit 11. A two guard-forward, depending on the game matchup, he still stands 20th on the career scoring list with 1,217 points even though he missed a large portion of his sophomore season with a torn medial collateral ligament.
"The single most thing that always sticks out with 'Schleg' was how competitive he was," Tom Bour said. "And it wasn't just with basketball, we could be playing a board game or a card game and he would be just as focused and intense in that as he would a pickup game of basketball."
Bour grew up in the same Village Green neighborhood with Schlegelmilch.
"We had some good times back then," Schlegelmilch said.
He attended Knapp, Barker and Rogers together with a crew that included Dax Freese, Ryan Kopeke, Adam Zolvinski and Ryan Libke.
"We played countless amounts of pickup games in my driveway, his driveway and in Freese's backyard," Bour said. "It didn't matter what time of day or even what time of year, we always found ways to get a game going. We used spotlights at night to light up the driveways and in the winter we shoveled the snow off."
Sports was in Matt's blood. His dad, Noah, 2012 Michigan City High School Football Hall of Fame inductee, was a quarterback at Elston (as Matt was at Rogers) and went on to play at Valparaiso University. He threw for 2,789 yards passing as a Crusader, a total that ranks just outside the career top 10 nearly 60 years later. He taught at both Elston and Rogers and spent 11 years in coaching. Jan Schlegelmilch was also a Physical Education teacher.
"I had no choice (but to play sports)," Matt said. "I was a coach's son."
The Raiders teams at the time weren't successful, but Schlegelmilch provided a reason to cheer. Bour even created the 'Schleg-o-meter' to keep track of his friend's 3-pointer.
"Attendance was horrible at basketball games early on, but we did have a sharp shooter and it was fun watching him tally 3-pointers all game long," Bour said. "It was fun, we posted big number 3s underneath a big banner that read "Schleg-o-Meter" above the student section. Each time he made a 3-pointer, we got as loud as we could and tried to get into the heads of the other team. It gave us students something to look forward to instead of just sitting and watching the game. Area newspapers would talk about it too, so we thought we were making a difference. I'm pretty sure his family still has the original 'Schleg-o-Meter.'"
Schlegelmilch graduated from Tri-State (it became Trine in 2008) with a degree in chemical engineering, but realized a couple years later that it wasn't what he wanted to do.
"I actually worked for Ralph Trine for a couple years," he said. "He had a big manufacturing place (Vestil) in town."
In 2004, Schlegelmilch's career turned another direction, taking a job as an IT/systems administrator with Net App, and has been based in the Washington, D.C., area since.
A few years ago, former teammate Jared Boll pulled Schlegelmilch aside at a get-together and told him that he had nominated him for the Trine hall, but he didn't make it. Schlegelmilch didn't sweat it then and hadn't given it any thought until Pohlgeers brought it up at the wedding reception.
"It's a big honor," he said of the induction. "What I'm looking forward to the most is getting back together with family and friends. It's been over 20 years, but when I get back, it'll be like nothing's changed. It'll be like old times."
The ceremonies at Trine will include honoring the school's first football team on its 25th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.