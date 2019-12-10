SC runs into stout defense

VALPARAISO — During the middle of the second quarter in what was a low-scoring 44-37 South Central girls basketball loss to Morgan Township, one fan in the stands was shocked with how little scoring was occurring.
"I mean, I know I'm usually doing something during these games," she said. "But this game is going by really slow, right?"
She wasn't wrong.
Both the Satellites and Cherokees had a lot of trouble putting the ball in the basket Tuesday night, due in large part to a pair of stingy defenses that limit productivity in the paint. The two teams each boast long, strong players in the post that make things difficult for the opposition.
In games as slow-paced as this one, it's imperative to create high-quality shots by moving the ball around. With possessions at such a premium as they were Tuesday night, controlling the boards and creating close-range second-chance points can be the difference between a win and a loss.
"They did a lot better job rebounding tonight than we did," South Central coach Wes Bucher said. "They have a couple of really tall, talented post players and they were able to do a really good job of getting second-chance points and controlling the glass."
One of the post players Bucher was referring to is senior center Sahara Bee. She was a force on both sides of the ball Tuesday, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds (four offensive) for a double-double.
The Cherokees nabbed a whopping 12 offensive boards on the night, as opposed to the Satellites' five.
"(Rebounding) was a really big difference for us tonight," said Morgan Township coach and former S.C. coach Rick Budka. "In close games like the one we had tonight, being able to create more possessions for ourselves with our rebounding is huge."
Despite the rebounding disparity and a lethargic three-point second quarter, South Central still found itself with the ball, down 38-37 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. It had all the momentum after forcing a pair of turnovers that ended up in points, looking to capitalize on their recently-found fortune.
However, that stingy Cherokee defense that limited the Satellites so much in the first half came back to haunt them. Morgan Township junior Emma O'Brien poached the ball from South Central and converted on an easy layup to go up three points. A Satellite miss on the ensuing possession gave the Cherokees the ball again, and it was O'Brien who used a nice hesitation move at the top of the key to free herself up for a layup that gave her team a five-point lead with less than a minute to go.
"I'm really proud of the way we fought back to make it a close game in the fourth quarter," Bucher said. "We have a lot of fight in us. Unfortunately, there wasn't much of that in the second quarter when we fell behind there. We just need to focus on putting in that kind of effort for four quarters next time instead of three."
South Central's comeback was sparked due to an effectiveness passing the ball down low and converting on easier opportunities. It's a game plan he wanted to execute all game long, but it's easier said than done against Morgan Township's talented bigs.
"One of the big reasons we came back late there was because we were able to play more through the post," Bucher said. "I stressed to them that we can't be afraid to throw some hard passes to our players down low. We were a little hesitant in doing that early on, but we got better at that as the game went on."
It's unsure whether or not Budka's past coaching South Central played any factor in scouting this week, but he and Bucher have been close for some time now, as the two are close family friends.
"No matter what, I love coaching," Budka said. "And it's always interesting coaching against the place I used to coach and where my daughters played. But at the end of the day, as soon as the ball is tipped at the start of the game, it's just coaching; and it's something I've always loved doing."
Morgan Township 44, South Central 37
Amber Wolf had seven points and seven rebounds for S.C.
