HAMMOND -- As the wind began whipping and the temperatures kept dropping, the motivation for Brady Glisic was pretty simple.
"I wanted to get to 35-0," the South Central quarterback said. "I was cold."
The Satellites took a circuitous route to the 35-point margin when the running clock begins, but they eventually got there Friday at Bishop Noll, where S.C. posted a 48-12 victory over the Warriors.
"When a team is not put into that situation very often, they don't know how to react when they're put in that situation," SC coach Buzz Schoff said. "We get up 27-0 at halftime, we're pretty relaxed, we're moseying around the locker room, we come out and put a quick score on them, just like we want to. We're going to put this thing in the bag and turn it into a JV game, like we wanted, and then a minute-and-a-half later, we're being outscored 12-0 by Bishop Noll. You've got to regain your focus and don't give them any momentum at all. They do have quality athletes, but they're freshmen."
South Central (2-6, 2-2 Greater South Shore Conference) was on the brink of the running clock early in the third quarter after Glisic's 18-yard touchdown toss to Evan Walters one play after a Trent Hudspeth interception.
"We get up by so much, oh, we can take off a couple plays, we start getting penalties," Glisic said. "They kept fighting. Big props to them. Whenever you're losing by so much, it starts getting late in the game, you just get mad and frustrated."
Noll, playing a limited varsity schedule after shutting down the program due to poor numbers last season, scored twice in the next 56 seconds. Quarterback Willie Feagin did a video game escape on a run seemingly destined for a loss that he turned into a 64-yard score. On the kickoff, the squibbed ball skidded on the wet field through a line of Satellites all the way to the 6, where a sprinting Amauril Fallen pounced on it. Fegain powered in on the next play and the would-be blowout was on the fringe of being a competitive game again.
"Our goal was to come out and put them away early so we could get some (young) guys out on the field," Schoff said. "It looked like we were doing just that, then we kind of fell apart. They've got some explosive players. You've got to play fundamentally sound against them or you can give up some big plays. I'd already watched the (Noll-)Lake Station film and I was like, oh boy. We watched the (Noll-)Wheeler film last Friday.something about it, these guys are on the verge of something here. When we talked about it Sunday, this team is better than Lake Station even though they lost 50-41. Now are they 50 points better? No, but going into the game, you don't get the 50 points."
Glisic ran 44 yards for the first points of the game at 9:03 of the opening quarter. S.C. used short fields on poor punts to go up 13-0 on Jake Osburn's 15-yard jaunt, then 20-0 on Glisic's 25-yard shovel pass to Zack Christy. Osburn scored from the 16 after an Andrew Karsten''s fumble recovery at 7:54 of the second to push it 27-0.
"The first half, we were playing really, really well," Schoff said. "We made some mistakes, but they weren't big-time mistakes. We cleaned up some of the penalties. Their biggest problem is they turn the ball over. That just killed them."
South Central answered the Noll third-quarter burst with an even faster one of its own. Glisic ran unscathed 38 yards for his second rushing TD and Christy cruised in from 18 yards just 25 seconds later after an Antonio Guevera pickoff, sending the game to a running clock at 4:23 of the third.
"We got quite a few kids in at the end of the game," Schoff said. "We were really hoping they would play the whole second half. If they play the whole second half, it probably becomes a football game. The (starters) have got to understand that. These are the kids that show up to work every day and make you better. They deserve some time in the spotlight, too. We just weren't able to do it."
Glisic racked up 122 yards on just seven carries and was 5-of-10 passing for 82 yards. Osburn added 78 yards on 13 carries.
"I couldn't get a grip on the ball. I've been struggling to pass all season," Glisic said. "I thought we played well, we played hard. I'm proud of the guys. It hasn't been the best season record-wise. Big props to our guys, too, for keeping the grind going."
Karsten had two tackles for losses in addition to the pick, and had a scoop and score wiped out by a facemask penalty.
"That's really three (good) weeks in a row for him," Schoff said.
As for Noll, there does appear to be reason for optimism with roughly 80 percent of their roster comprised of freshmen and sophomores.
"The next two years are going to be rough, but the following two should be pretty good as long as you keep their interest up, make sure they let these games go, understand it's a process and they're getting better at the process," Schoff said. "We played this team two years ago and this is a completely different team. The offense resembles something, the defense resembles something, they don't quit on you. They're going to be a good football team down the line as long as (coach Wayne Racine) keeps pushing them the way he's pushing them."
South Central 48, Bishop Noll 12
Brady Glisic accounted for 204 total yards and four scores.
