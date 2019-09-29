New Prairie 55, South Bend Adams 14
New Prairie`14`14`14`13`—`55
South Bend Adams`7`0`7`0`—`14
First Quarter
NP – Chase Ketterer 5 run (Nolan Szymanski kick), 8:38
SBA – Sidney Jefferies 30 pass from Ira Armstead (Coen Coen kick), 4:18
NP – Ketterer 39 run (Szymanski kick), 3:08
Second Quarter
NP – Taylor Adams 68 pass from Ketterer (Szymanski kick), 10:31
NP – Ketterer 7 run (Szymanski kick), 2:52
Third Quarter
NP – Chris Mays 3 run (Szymanski kick), 6:44
SBA – Jefferies 38 catch from Armstead (Coen kick), 4:56
NP – Wyatt Kmiecik 11 pass from Ketterer (Szymanski kick), 2:52
Fourth Quarter
NP – Ketterer 6 run (Kick failed), 9:51
NP – Mays 7 run (Szymanski kick), 4:32
TEAM STATISTICS
NP`SBA
First Downs`24`16
Rushes-Yards`38-388`17-60
Passing`4-7-0`16-35-2
Passing Yards`123`240
Total Yards`511`300
Penalties-Yards`7-77`10-87
Fumbles-Lost`0-0`1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – NEW PRAIRIE, Mays 20-195, Ketterer 15-153, Kmiecik 3-40. SOUTH BEND ADAMS, Armstead 14-35, Brendon Foster 1-17, Claude Neeley 2-8.
PASSING – NEW PRAIRIE, Ketterer 4-7-0-123. SOUTH BEND ADAMS, Armstead 16-35-2-240.
RECEIVING – NEW PRAIRIE, Adams 1-68, Kmiecik 2-49, Mays 1-6. SOUTH BEND ADAMS, Sidney Jefferies 6-111, Brayden Saxton 4-69, Lynn King 2-31, Demond Holloway 4-29.
