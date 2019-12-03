Same song, different verse

MICHIGAN CITY — Say this much for the Michigan City girls basketball team. They're consistent.
Unfortunately for the Wolves, that's not a redeeming quality when it comes to turnovers.
The same old nemesis did in City once again in Tuesday's 58-49 loss to Kankakee Valley. M.C. committed 12 of its 38 miscues in a decisive 20-2 third-quarter Kougars run that broke open a game that was tied at the half.
KV went to trapping pressure in the second quarter after watching the Wolves' Trinity Thompson muscle inside for nine points and seven rebounds in the opening period to stake the hosts to a 14-7 lead. The increased pace and resulting MC turnovers largely negated Thompson's ability to dominate in the post and the Kougars pulled even going to the half.
A Karmen Nowak 3 kick-started the second half and consecutive hoops on pickoffs quickly moved the margin to seven. That was followed by an 11-0 Kougars burst that ballooned the spread to its largest (18) at 43-25.
Thompson and Halfacre, who scored all but six of the Wolves' points, fueled a rally that saw MC claw within five at 50-45 in the late stages, but that was as close as they would get.
Thompson put up incredible numbers once again, scoring 26 points to go with 17 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Halfacre contributed 17 points.
Nowak had 21 points and 11 steals for KV. Sam Martin added 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
City (3-4) was hoping to get a measure of revenge in the matchup. The last time it met KV (5-3) was in the 2019 Class 4A Merrillville Sectional championship, a 61-59 thriller pulled out by the Kougars in the final seconds.
Kankakee Valley 58, Michigan City 49
Trinity Thompson had 26 points and 17 rebounds.
