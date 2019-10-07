PORTER TOWNSHIP -- If Kolten Becker is undecided about his career path, the South Central cross country runner might want to consider a future in sales.
"When we started in sixth grade, it was just me and another guy in my grade and now there's 11," Becker said. "I brought in a lot. Whatever helps the team."
In a sport that isn't glamorous, what was the hook?
"In junior high, we always went to state, so it was, you want to go to state?" Becker said. "Now they're recruiting."
Becker himself always tested well in gym class when they had to run the mile, and was encouraged by his P.E. teacher back in the third or fourth grade to give cross country a whirl.
"I used to play basketball, but it's mostly track and cross country," he said. "I went out for golf last year. I had a great time. But I love cross country."
South Central assistant coach Jessica Bules is grateful he does.
"He is definitely our lead recruiter," Bules said. "He's a good leader. He's just genuinely enthusiastic about the sport. We don't have huge numbers. He recruited several people in junior high and once he got to high school, he convinced other people to join. We're indebted to his recruitment. We have very supportive parents who help keep the kids interested, making it fun. We're really lucky. We have great kids, great families."
In Saturday's Porter County Conference Championship at Boone Grove, Becker led the S.C. boys, finishing eighth in a season-best of 18 minutes, 7 seconds.
"I tried to stay even with my pace, start picking off people," he said. "I was in 11th last year, so I wanted to beat that. There was a gentleman at the 400 (-meter) mark. I started picking up on him. He pulled away, but time-wise, it helped."
The Satellites took fifth as a team with 107 points. LaCrosse and Westville each scored 211 with the Tigers taking sixth by virtue of having a sixth runner. Tyler Hachey of Washington Township was individual champion in 17:12.
"We didn't have one of our better guys. He was taking the SAT," Becker said. "We'll be better at sectional with more guys. My goal is to make it out, if not as a team."
On the girls side, South Central's Adelaide Young Brust, a two-time PCC champion, took third in 20:40 behind Kouts freshman Kassidy Gregory (19:54) and Boone Grove's Kyra Flesvig (20:18).
"I think we've been in two other races," Young Brust said of Flesvig. "It was me in the first two, but it's been pretty close. We're always back and forth, there with each other, which is fun. I had a little side stitch that's been coming back. It's a sharp pain below the ribs. It happens to a lot of runners. It's been hard to shake that. My freshman year, I had it and a couple races this year. Sometimes, it's just your posture's bad, dehydration. The last K, that's why I really couldn't have made a move when I'm usually able to. Third is still great. You just try your best."
With the sectional Saturday, Young Brust is looking to shake a bit of a slump from the last few races.
"I think the morning for some reason has been a little tough for me this season," she said. "You have to adapt. It's not going to get any easier for you. Coach always says, 5K never lies. It's true. You have to deal with it. It's all very mental again. Sometimes, it's just not there. I've had sort of a rough couple weekends leading up to this. This part of the season, the races are so spread out, your last memory of a race, if it was a bad race, is how do you get out of that funk without anything in between? It's been a little tough. I think maybe I'm enjoying it too much. Maybe I need to get into the no pain, no gain."
South Central finished fifth with 91 points.
"It's been a busy couple days," Bules said. "Most of the kids are in marching band, so they were out late (Friday) night at the football game performing, having to get up in the morning. The other part of team is in the play, so they've been pulled in many directions. It's a pretty academic group as well, but that's kind of cross country as well."
LaCrosse's Hailey O'Brien finished 28th and Westville's Kylie Cole 31st. Both schools had just two runners.
Morgan Township won both team titles, both scoring 41.
Log In
